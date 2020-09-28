Morning Report: Recapping 49ers at Giants Week 3 Matchup

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 28.
Takeaways
- Nick Mullens finished the game completing 25-of-36 passes for 343 yards and a touchdown for a 108.9 quarterback rating.
- The Giants first offensive drive ended with a turnover, compliments of former first-round defensive lineman, Dion Jordan.
- Fred Warner hauled in his first interception of the season and second of his career.
- Safety Marcell Harris forced a fumble on a tackle against Darius Slayton and Tarvarius Moore came up with the ball.
- On 4th-and-1, the Giants attempted a quarterback keep as Azeez Al-Shaair and Jason Verrett stuffed Daniel Jones just ahead of the first down marker.
Stats and Facts
- Sunday marked the eighth time in franchise history, and the first time since 12/19/93 at Detroit Lions, that the 49ers did not punt in a regular season game.
- San Francisco finished the game with 29 total first downs, tied for the second-most by the team since 2010.
- Nick Mullens has now thrown for over 220 yards in each of his nine career starts, tying the franchise record set by Joe Montana for the most consecutive starts throwing for 220 yards-or-more.
- With one receiving score against the Cardinals in Week 1 and one rushing touchdown at the Jets in Week 2, Jerick McKinnon has found the end zone in three-consecutive games for the first time in his career.
Top Highlights
What the Team Had to Say
Shanahan on Nick Mullens' Performance vs. the Giants
"Nick was great. He was very poised. We went on a lot of long drives today, which is better than not scoring, but long drives can get a little bit exhausting but Nick kept his composure. I know we went on this 16-play drive without a third down. Nick was real impressive on that with his execution and how consistent he was all day."
49ers Quarterback Nick Mullens on His Performance vs. New York
"Felt really good. Really confident in my preparation. Coach Shanahan talks about the build up. Wednesday, you get the game plan. Thursday, third downs. And it all builds up to Sunday. By Sunday, you're just confident as can be and just approach it with a relaxed mindset, ready to go out and execute. I thought we did a really good job as an offense and as a team."
49ers Wide Receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Getting Over Game 1 Jitters
"Last week was fine to get out there, get my feet wet a little bit. But I was just excited to come back and play the next game just because of how I got that feeling of not knowing what it was, what it would have been like out there. So after I got that out of the way, I was excited to get to work this week. I knew I'd be more of an option in the offense, so it was a fun week and exciting. There are still a lot of things to clean up but it was a step in the right direction."
