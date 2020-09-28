Stats and Facts: 49ers Escape the Meadowlands 2-0 With Big Performance from Mullens & Co.

The San Francisco 49ers escape the Meadowlands 2-0 following their Week 3 victory over the New York Giants. Despite being undermanned, the 49ers dominated the outing, putting up 436 yards of total offense to New York's 245. ﻿Nick Mullens﻿ shined in his first-career start since Dec. 2018 and posted the second-most passing yards in Week 3, so far, behind Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Take a look at stats and numbers from the 49ers 36-9 victory over the Giants.