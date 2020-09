Stats and Facts: 49ers Escape the Meadowlands 2-0 With Big Performance from Mullens & Co.

The San Francisco 49ers escape the Meadowlands 2-0 following their Week 3 victory over the New York Giants. Despite being undermanned, the 49ers dominated the outing, putting up 436 yards of total offense to New York's 245. Nick Mullens shined in his first-career start since Dec. 2018 and posted the second-most passing yards in Week 3, so far, behind Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Take a look at stats and numbers from the 49ers 36-9 victory over the Giants.