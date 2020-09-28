Stats and Facts: 49ers Escape the Meadowlands 2-0 With Big Performance from Mullens & Co.

The San Francisco 49ers escape the Meadowlands 2-0 following their Week 3 victory over the New York Giants. Despite being undermanned, the 49ers dominated the outing, putting up 436 yards of total offense to New York's 245. Nick Mullens shined in his first-career start since Dec. 2018 and posted the second-most passing yards in Week 3, so far, behind Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Take a look at stats and numbers from the 49ers 36-9 victory over the Giants.
Team Notes
- The 49ers improve to 2-1 on the season.
- San Francisco wins their first two road games of the season for the second-consecutive year. It marks the first time the 49ers started 2-0 on the road in consecutive seasons since 2001-02.
- The team improved to 21-21 overall against the Giants, including a 9-11 record on the road.
- San Francisco defeated both the Giants and the New York Jets on the road in the same regular season for the first time since 1992 [31-14 at Giants (9/6/92) and 31-14 at Jets (9/20/92)].
- Sunday marked the eighth time in franchise history, and the first time since 12/19/93 at Detroit Lions, that the 49ers did not punt in a regular season game.
Offensive Notes
- The 49ers offense finished the game with 36 points, marking the 10th time San Francisco scored 30-or-more points since the start of the 2019 season. San Francisco is tied for the second-most 30-or-more point games in the NFL over that span.
|Rank
|Team
|Games
|1.
|New Orleans Saints
|12
|2t.
|San Francisco 49ers
|10
|Baltimore Ravens
|10
|4.
|Dallas Cowboys
|9
- The 49ers offense finished the game with a 39:44 time of possession, the most by the team since 2018 against the Arizona Cardinals (40:12 -10/7/18).
- San Francisco finished the game with 29 total first downs, tied for the second-most by the team since 2010 [33 vs. Cardinals (10/7/18); 29 vs. Buffalo Bills (10/7/12)].
Player Notes
- Mullens completed 25-of-36 attempts (69.4 percent) for 343 yards, one touchdown and a quarterback rating of 108.9. It marked his third-career 300-yard game and first since 12/9/18 against the Denver Broncos (332 passing yards).
- The quarterback has now thrown for over 220 yards in each of his nine career starts, tying the franchise record set by Joe Montana (nine starts from 12/9/85 to 12/7/86) for the most consecutive starts throwing for 220 yards-or-more.
- Aiyuk hauled in five receptions for 70 yards and added three carries for 31 yards and one touchdown. His 19-yard touchdown run marked the first score of his career.
- According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Aiyuk is the first 49ers receiver since 1970 whose first career touchdown was a rushing score.
- McKinnon rushed for 38 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries. His 10-yard touchdown run marked his second rushing score with the 49ers and ninth of his career.
- With one receiving score against the Cardinals in Week 1 and one rushing touchdown at the Jets in Week 2, McKinnon has found the end zone in three-consecutive games for the first time in his career.
- Wilson Jr. registered 12 carries for 15 yards and one touchdown to go along with three receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. It marked the first time he has recorded at least one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown in the same game.
- Stepping in for an injured Jordan Reed, Dwelley tied his career high with four receptions for a career-high 49 yards.
- Warner picked off Giants quarterback Daniel Jones late in the 1st half, his 1st interception of the season and second of his career. He finished the game with seven tackles, one interception and one pass defended.
- Hyder Jr. brought down Jones for a 5-yard loss, his second sack of the season and 12th of his career. Hyder finished the game with two tackles, one for loss and 1.0 sack.
- In his first game as a member of the 49ers, Jordan registered two tackles, 1.0 sack, one tackle for loss and recovered a fumble by Jones, the first fumble recovery of his career.
- Harris forced a Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton fumble, the third forced fumble of his career. The fumble was recovered by Tarvarius Moore, his first-career fumble recovery.
- With three made field goals this week, Gould has now made 101 field goals as a member of the 49ers. His 101 field goals rank fifth all-time in franchise history.
|Rank
|Kicker
|Field Goals Made
|1.
|Ray Wersching
|190
|2.
|Tommy Davis
|140
|3.
|Joe Nedney
|129
|4.
|Mike Cofer
|128
|5.
|Robbie Gould
|101
- Combined with his 276 career made field goals as a member of the Chicago Bears, Gould became the 13th kicker in NFL history to reach 100 made field goals for two different franchises.
- Gould also became just the seventh kicker in NFL history to record 200 field goals made with one franchise and 100 field goals made with another.