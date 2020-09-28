What They Said: Coaches and Players Recap #SFvsNYG

Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones on Learning from the Week 3 Matchup and Looking Forward to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4

"I think for us as a team and for everyone in the building, it's important that we correct the things that went wrong. We understand what went wrong and we'll improve from this game, and not let it define us as a team. We know that we're capable of playing a lot better than we did today. I think there were a lot of things that happened that were uncharacteristic of who we are and what we can be. As a team, we need to understand that, we need to move forward and go back to work. We're determined to play better and to fix the things that have gotten in our way these first few weeks. We're not going to let it affect our confidence, we're certainly not going to let it affect how we work and how hard we attack this week, how hard we attack the preparation towards the Rams."