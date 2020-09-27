Nick Mullens Leads SF to Dominant Win; 10 Takeaways from 49ers Decisive Win Over Giants

4. In the final two minutes of the contest, safety ﻿Marcell Harris﻿ forced a fumble on a tackle against Darius Slayton and ﻿Tarvarius Moore﻿ came up with the ball, marking the 49ers third takeaway of the day.

5. ﻿Jordan Reed﻿ appeared to be one of Mullens' favorite targets early, seeing six passes thrown his direction in the first half, including a near-touchdown in the back of the end zone. After the play, Reed immediately grabbed his ankle, but managed to walk off the field under his own will. He later returned for a series, but left the game again with what looked like a knee injury. Reed finished the game catching two passes for 23 yards.

According to Shanahan, he doesn't believe Reed suffered anything long term. The team will further evaluate the severity of his injuries when they return to the team facility in Santa Clara on Monday.

6. ﻿Ross Dwelley﻿ came alive with Reed out of the rotation. Dwelley caught several contested passes, including a 20-yard pickup over the middle on 2nd-and-11. The tight end finished the game hauling in all four of his targets for 49 yards.

"I was just really happy with everyone across the board, especially losing some of the guys early," Shanahan said. "Losing Jordan, who was a big part of the game plan, for Ross Dwelley to come in and step it up and make some plays... (they) made some really good plays for us today."

7. San Francisco didn't score their first touchdown of the game until late in the second quarter. ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ took the handoff up the left sideline and dove over the pylon for a 10-yard score. Later in the third quarter, he stretched out for a beautiful pass from Mullens for 26 yards that put the 49ers near the goal line. McKinnon finished the day with 38 rushing yards on 14 carries and a touchdown to add to 39 receiving yards on three receptions.

McKinnon left the game in the fourth quarter with what Shanahan alluded to as an upper rib injury. Like Reed, the severity of his injury will be assessed on Monday, as the 49ers are already down two of their top ball carriers in ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ (knee) and ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ (knee).

8. San Francisco's 25th-overall pick looked as advertised coming out of the half. On the 49ers first series of the second half, ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ hauled in three catches for 30 yards. He culminated the drive taking an end around 19-yards up the right sideline for a touchdown, the first score of his NFL career. Aiyuk finished the game leading the team in targets (8), receptions (5) and yards (70), while adding 31 yards on the ground and his score on three carries.