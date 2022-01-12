49ers Announce United Airlines as Team's Presenting Sponsor of 2021 Playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers announced the corporate partners to be associated with the team's 2021 playoff run, including presenting sponsor United Airlines. United, a longtime team partner and Official Airline of the 49ers, is giving away a trip to the 49ers Wild Card Game at Dallas on Sunday, January 16th at 1:30 p.m. PT. The online sweepstakes will grant two lucky fans a first-class trip to Dallas inclusive of round-trip airfare, lodging and game tickets. Fans can enter the sweepstakes by visiting 49ers.com/playoffs/playoff-road-trip-experience today.

Other 49ers fans traveling to Dallas for the game can still participate in the fun. United Airlines will host a special surprise send-off event for one flight of passengers headed to Dallas from San Francisco ahead of Sunday, January 16th. Passengers on the chosen flights will be greeted by 49ers mascot Sourdough Sam at their gate and receive giveaways once en route. Content on 49ers.com and 49ers social channels will feature United Airlines throughout the playoffs, with additional activations to be announced.

"We are ecstatic to be back in the postseason and to have United on board to help the Faithful travel to Dallas from throughout the country," said Kevin Hilton, 49ers Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "Our fans always travel well, and we look forward to this activation with United adding to the red and gold presence at the game on Sunday."

"We're thrilled to see the 49ers make it to the playoffs and United is cheering them on for the upcoming game in Dallas," said Lori Augustine, VP of San Francisco for United. "And as the official airline of the 49ers, we're proud to fly Niners fans to Texas for the game and hope to bring them back home celebrating a big win on the road!"