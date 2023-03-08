2023 NFL Combine Top Performers vs. 49ers Equivalents

General manager John Lynch and the San Francisco 49ers scouting department have concluded their in-person evaluations of the top 319 prospects at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. As is the case each year, prospects saw their draft capital rise with impressive performances on the field and in the interview room while personnel from all 32 teams observed their talents. Although the 49ers won't be making picks prior to the third round in the 2023 NFL Draft, the combine remains a critical part of the draft process for the organization that is looking to add depth at several positions this offseason.

Below are the top performers from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in each of the skills tests:

40-Yard Dash

Michigan cornerback DJ Turner II topped all the rest in this year's 40-yard dash, making him the fastest man to sprint 40 yards distance at this year's combine. His 4.26-second time puts him at No. 4 on the overall list of top 40-yard dash performers all-time, with 0.04 seconds separating him from wide receiver John Ross' time in 2017.

49ers comparison: Turner will be tasked with covering some speedy wide receivers like wide receiver Danny Gray, who clocked a 4.33-second time at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

10-Yard Split

The 10-yard split is a measurement of the time taken to run the first 10 yards of the 40-yard dash and looks more closely at a prospect's short-area burst speed abilities. Wide receiver Darius Davis out of TCU took the crown in this category, edging past Turner II, the fastest 40-yard runner, by 0.01 seconds with a 1.46-second time.

49ers comparison: Wide receiver Deebo Samuel often flashes his quick burst speed as a fourth-year pro and displayed that at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine with a 1.48 10-yard split time.

Vertical Jump

The vertical jump drill asks the question, "How high can you jump?" Additionally, this drill gives team's insight at a prospect's overall explosive body power. Safety Jartavius Martin out of Illinois had the best vertical showing at the combine, reaching prongs at 44 inches high. The top three performers in this drill were defensive backs.

49ers comparison: Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Vernon Davis recorded a 42-inch vertical jump at the 2006 NFL Scouting Combine.

Broad Jump

While the vertical jump assesses how high a player can jump, the broad jump is a measure for a prospect's ability to jump horizontally from a standing position while also giving insight into lower body strength, explosiveness and balance. Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents was the best broad jumper of the combine, leaping forward 11 feet and six inches.

49ers comparison: Three-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle recorded a broad jump distance of 11 feet at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine.

3-Cone Drill

The three-cone drill is an agility drill that requires prospects to run a three-cone course setup to display their speed, ability to change direction and overall body control. Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba landed at the top of the three-cone drill performers list for 2023, completing the drill in 6.57 seconds. His time was 0.06 ahead of the second place finisher.

49ers: Running back Christian McCaffrey is No. 2 on the all-time three-cone drill performers list with a matching 6.57-second time.

20-Yard Shuttle

The 20-yard shuttle is another cone-course drill that measures several of the same characteristics as that of the three-cone drill while also giving a look into a player's lateral agility and overall acceleration. Smith-Njigba was also the top prospect in this category, topping all other players by 0.08 seconds with his 3.93-second time.

49ers comparison: The 2022 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa registered a 4.14-second time in the 20-yard shuffle in the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

Bench Press

This drill involves players lifting a standard 225 weight for as many reps as possible to demonstrate strength and stamina. USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees bested prospects from the last two years, pumping out 38 reps at this year's combine.