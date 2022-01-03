Trey Lance Overcomes Slow Start in 23-7 Finish vs. Texans

As expected, it wasn't perfect, but the 49ers managed to get the job done in the 20-7 victory over the Houston Texans. Rookie quarterback ﻿Trey Lance﻿ made his first start at home in the victory, and appeared to have found a groove in the second half that allowed San Francisco to put up 20 points to close out the contest.

Here are a few takeaways from Sunday's game:

Slow Start

There wasn't much to take away from Lance's first half as the 49ers offense failed to find a groove with stalled drives and mistakes. San Francisco appeared dependent on quarterback designed runs for the rookie, which didn't always play into the team's favor.

Lance was 10-of-13 for 103 yards in the first half, with his biggest error coming on his lone pick of the day. The rookie was perfect on his throws, with his first incompletion coming on a second quarter pick. On a deep throw intended for ﻿George Kittle﻿, the rookie didn't put enough air under the ball, leading to an easy interception by Texans cornerback Desmond King. Houston managed to find the end zone on the turnover, with an 8-yard pass from rookie quarterback Davis Mills to wide receiver Brandin Cook.

Meanwhile, San Francisco's defense opened the game strong, allowing just 22 yards on 11 plays through Houston's first three series. ﻿D.J. Jones﻿, ﻿Samson Ebukam﻿ and ﻿Fred Warner﻿ all notched tackles for loss during those drives and rookie corner ﻿Ambry Thomas﻿ recorded a pass breakup.

Ebukam and ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ split a sack in the first half. ﻿Jordan Willis﻿ beat his man off the edge on third down for a sack and to force a Texans punt.

San Francisco closed out the first half completing nine first downs to Houston's six, 165 yards (113 HOU) and averaged 5.5 yards per play (3.6 HOU).

Better Finish

Lance and Co. appeared to have found a groove in the second half as the offense drove into scoring position on consecutive drives. The first ended in a failed fourth down conversion inside Texans territory. The drive featured a dart of a pass to ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿, who broke several tackles en route to a 43-yard pickup.

However, the second yielded points after ﻿Marcell Harris﻿ came down with an interception on third down that was fumbled but ruled in the 49ers favor given the linebacker's forward progress had been stopped.

A defensive pass interference call on a deep pass intended for Aiyuk allowed the 49ers to set up shop just outside of Houston's red zone. Four plays later, Lance rolled out of the pocket and hit running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ for an 8-yard touchdown to give San Francisco their first lead of the game.

Mitchell's score marked his sixth touchdown of the season and first receiving.

Back to back defensive pass interference calls marred San Francisco in the fourth quarter. On 3rd-and-long, a call against ﻿Josh Norman﻿ on a deep ball intended for Cooks moved Houston into 49ers territory. On the ensuing play, Norman was replaced by ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿, who was flagged on another pass intended for Cooks. On 3rd-and-3 from the 49ers 18, the 49ers entire pass rush closed the pocket allowing ﻿Arden Key﻿ to swallow Mills for a loss of 8 yards and force a fourth down.

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn missed the field goal, allowing San Francisco to maintain its lead.

On the next possession, Lance orchestrated a four-play drive that was highlighted by a 45-yard touchdown by ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿. Lance rolled out right and found Samuel deep on the catch-and-run en route to the end zone to help stamp the 49ers victory.

Performances of Note

Lance finished his day completing 16-of-23 passes (69 percent) for 249 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed eight times for 31 yards, a stark difference from his Week 5 outing where he led San Francisco's backfield with 89 yards on 16 carries in the loss.

Per Next Gen Stats, Lance averaged the most air yards per attempt (11.5) and threw for the most yards on 10-plus air yards passes (205) by any 49ers quarterback in a game over the last three seasons.