Strong Start, Shakey Finish; Takeaways from 49ers Victory Over Lions

The San Francisco 49ers open their 2021 campaign 1-0 following a 41-33 victory over the Detroit Lions on the road. It was a stout showing on all sides of the ball for more than two-thirds of the contest. Detroit managed to put up two scores in the final two minutes of the contest, threatening the 49ers lead.

All in all, the 49ers put up the third-most points in a season opener in franchise history in Sunday's victory.

Here are five takeaways from the contest:

1. (Almost) Perfect Offensive First Half

Beyond a fumbled snap on the first offensive play of the game, San Francisco's offense was rolling in the first half, putting up 24 points on offense. San Francisco scored on the rest of their four offensive drives, including touchdowns by Trent Sherfield﻿, Elijah Mitchell and JaMycal Hasty﻿.

Following the opening possession, Jimmy Garoppolo was perfect, moving the ball and connecting with his receivers, with his first incompletion not occurring until the final minute the half. The quarterback was 9-of-12 for 136 yards and a 111.8 passer rating. San Francisco's offense put up 232 total net yards and averaged 9.9 yards per play in the first half.

The 49ers 31 points in the first two quarters was the highest scoring first half the 49ers have ever had under Kyle Shanahan.

San Francisco's 21-point halftime lead is their third-largest on the road in a season opener in franchise history.

2. Defensive Standouts

The Lions opened the game with two big first downs, the first, a 10-yard run up the middle by running back Jamaal Williams followed by a 22-yard pickup from tight end T.J. Hockenson to move Detroit into 49ers territory. Four plays later, on 4th-and-2 at the 49ers 35, the Lions went for the 2-yard pickup before a run stop for a loss of yards by ﻿Jaquiski Tartt﻿ forced a turnover on downs.

The 49ers appear in good hands with their linebacking corps. ﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿ notched a tackle for a loss of 8 yards on 2nd down that helped lead to a missed field goal by Detroit. He was also integral to the 49ers slowing down Detroit's comeback, breaking up a first down intended for Hockenson. He finished the game second behind ﻿Fred Warner﻿ with seven total tackles.

During the Lions two-minute drive, ﻿Dee Ford﻿ brought pressure off the edge on 3rd-and-eight which led to a ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ interception. The linebacker undercut Hockenson for the pick and returned it 39 yards for a defensive score.