Two Cornerbacks Notch INTs, 49ers Get Encouraging News on Injury Front; Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 22

The 49ers are now a week into the grind of training camp as the the team continues preparations for Week 1. Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the media following Saturday's session to discuss happenings at the SAP Performance Facility, as well as to provide several player updates. Here are some observations from the session:
Practice Recap
- Left guard Laken Tomlinson continues to dominate during 1-on-1 drills and his neighboring offensive lineman Trent Williams continues to take notice.
"He's got everything that you need in an All-Pro guard," Williams said. "He's got size, the power, the movement, the brains, he's got the skills - he's got it all. And I think last year Laken really put it together if you watch him on film. I think he played as one of the best guards in the league, believe it or not, no matter what people say. You watch the film, I think he proved it. For him to have another consistent year, I think everybody will start to deem him as a Pro Bowl, All-Pro player because that's the talent he has and that's the goals he set out for himself."
- Jamycal Hasty had a couple of big runs where the undrafted rookie displayed his quick bursts in the running and passing game.
- During the team's 11-on-11 red zone drills, Hasty, Brandon Aiyuk, Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Jauan Jennings all scored touchdowns.
- After missing Friday's session, Coleman returned to practice and took a pitch from C.J. Beathard for a sizeable gain during full-team work.
- For the second-straight practice, Richard Sherman registered an interception. The veteran corner read the ball perfectly and jumped the route on a pass intended for George Kittle.
"That's Sherm playing with vision," Shanahan said. "Both of those passes weren't to the guy Sherm was covering. But if you sail anything over guys, or you look at one guy too long and you're not knowing where he is, Sherm is just going to follow your eyes and come out of nowhere. And that's happened to him twice in the last two days."
- Jimmy Garoppolo did connect with Kittle on another play during the session. He found the tight end for a 25-yard pick up during 11-on-11 work.
- Ahkello Witherspoon made several notable plays. He defended a deep pass from Beathard intended for J.J. Nelson during full-team work. Witherspoon also notched a PBU and a leaping interception in the end zone during red zone drills.
- Kevin Givens notched a run stop for a loss of yards during "move-the-ball" work.
- During the team's final period, Nick Mullens made two big connections with Jennings for roughly 20 and 15-yard gains, respectively.
- The session ended with a beautiful bomb downfield from Garoppolo to Kendrick Bourne during the "move-the-ball" period. Garoppolo's pass sailed about 40 yards in the air and hit Bourne in stride as he beat his man to the end zone for the score, and the culmination of practice.
"Overall great play and great play call. The o-line had the pocket really clean and just gave me time to run my route," Bourne said. "Kyle called a good play and me and Jimmy connected well. Good ball by Jimmy. Was able to let me run after and try to score. A good play overall."
On Saturday, 49ers players took the field for training camp from the SAP Performance Facility.
Odds and Ends
- Shanahan revealed that D.J. Jones did not sustain a shoulder injury on Thursday. The defensive lineman, however, is in concussion protocol after leaving Thursday's session early.
"We were concerned," Shanahan said. "He landed on it, he went in, we looked at his shoulder and he was fine. He would have come to practice the next day, but he ended up having a concussion that we found out when we brought him in. So, we know exactly when it happened. But it was good that we found that out after looking at his shoulder."
- Ross Dwelley missed Saturday's session while dealing with a foot injury, per the head coach.
- Nick Bosa was on hand for the session, however, did not practice. According to Shanahan, it was a "maintenance day" for the edge rusher.
- The 49ers will continue their plan of easing Jordan Reed into full team work. So far through camp, the tight end has conditioned on the sidelines during team drills.
"Every day is kind of a day-to-day thing, so I don't plan on him getting out there tomorrow," Shanahan said. "We look at him each day, we're conditioning him, trying to get him in football shape. But he's a guy that we don't want to throw in there for the wear and tear with his history. So hopefully he's getting closer."