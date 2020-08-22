Two Cornerbacks Notch INTs, 49ers Get Encouraging News on Injury Front; Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 22

The 49ers are now a week into the grind of training camp as the the team continues preparations for Week 1. Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the media following Saturday's session to discuss happenings at the SAP Performance Facility, as well as to provide several player updates. Here are some observations from the session:

Practice Recap

- Left guard Laken Tomlinson continues to dominate during 1-on-1 drills and his neighboring offensive lineman Trent Williams continues to take notice.

"He's got everything that you need in an All-Pro guard," Williams said. "He's got size, the power, the movement, the brains, he's got the skills - he's got it all. And I think last year Laken really put it together if you watch him on film. I think he played as one of the best guards in the league, believe it or not, no matter what people say. You watch the film, I think he proved it. For him to have another consistent year, I think everybody will start to deem him as a Pro Bowl, All-Pro player because that's the talent he has and that's the goals he set out for himself."

- Jamycal Hasty had a couple of big runs where the undrafted rookie displayed his quick bursts in the running and passing game.

- After missing Friday's session, Coleman returned to practice and took a pitch from C.J. Beathard for a sizeable gain during full-team work.

- For the second-straight practice, Richard Sherman registered an interception. The veteran corner read the ball perfectly and jumped the route on a pass intended for George Kittle﻿.

"That's Sherm playing with vision," Shanahan said. "Both of those passes weren't to the guy Sherm was covering. But if you sail anything over guys, or you look at one guy too long and you're not knowing where he is, Sherm is just going to follow your eyes and come out of nowhere. And that's happened to him twice in the last two days."

- Jimmy Garoppolo did connect with Kittle on another play during the session. He found the tight end for a 25-yard pick up during 11-on-11 work.

- Ahkello Witherspoon made several notable plays. He defended a deep pass from Beathard intended for J.J. Nelson during full-team work. Witherspoon also notched a PBU and a leaping interception in the end zone during red zone drills.

- Kevin Givens notched a run stop for a loss of yards during "move-the-ball" work.

- During the team's final period, Nick Mullens made two big connections with Jennings for roughly 20 and 15-yard gains, respectively.

- The session ended with a beautiful bomb downfield from Garoppolo to Kendrick Bourne during the "move-the-ball" period. Garoppolo's pass sailed about 40 yards in the air and hit Bourne in stride as he beat his man to the end zone for the score, and the culmination of practice.