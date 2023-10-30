Recapping the 49ers 31-17 Loss to the Bengals | 1st & 10

Oct 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:40 - What went wrong for the 49ers on Sunday?
  • 1:50 - LB Fred Warner breaks down 49ers loss to Bengals
  • 4:37 - Discussing RB Christian McCaffrey's extended touchdown streak to 17-straight games
  • 5:40 - Highlighting George Kittle as the 49ers franchise record owner of most receiving yards by a tight end
  • 7:08 - Assessing the defensive line's performance in Week 8
  • 8:19 - What to look for during the Bye week
  • 9:54 - Kittle discusses team's Bye week mindset

Advertising