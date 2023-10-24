Off the Field: 49ers TEs and Friends Featured in NFL Rap Video 🎤

The NFL's official 2023 National Tight Ends Day took place on Sunday, October 22 – the league recognizes the holiday on the fourth Sunday of every October. However, this year, festivities for the 49ers tight ends extended longer than just a day and the position group was celebrated all week long leading into the team's Week 7 "Monday Night Football" contest. This season, "The People's Tight End" ﻿George Kittle﻿ took his goal for TE appreciation a step further with a blinged-out rap video.