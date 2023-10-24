Presented by

Off the Field: 49ers TEs and Friends Featured in NFL Rap Video 🎤

Oct 24, 2023
The NFL's official 2023 National Tight Ends Day took place on Sunday, October 22 – the league recognizes the holiday on the fourth Sunday of every October. However, this year, festivities for the 49ers tight ends extended longer than just a day and the position group was celebrated all week long leading into the team's Week 7 "Monday Night Football" contest. This season, "The People's Tight End" ﻿George Kittle﻿ took his goal for TE appreciation a step further with a blinged-out rap video.

Kittle recruited fellow 49ers tight ends ﻿Ross Dwelley﻿ and ﻿Charlie Woerner﻿ and the stars of San Francisco's backfield ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ and ﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿ as "honorary tight ends" for the music video celebrating the NFL holiday. The five 49ers players are seen cruising in a convertible with Kittle at the wheel and lip-syncing a song that honors the league's tight ends.

The song "Let's Get It" includes the lyrics "We move, we pivot. We catch, pass and we hit it. Just cruise, no gimmicks. We're the tight ends, let's get it," encapsulating the diverse skills of an elite tight end.

Many of the NFL's tight ends were featured in the music video, including Darrell Daniels, Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs, Evan Engram from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ian Thomas from the Carolina Panthers, Cole Kmet from the Chicago Bears, C.J. Uzomah from the New York Jets, Logan Thomas from the Washington Commanders, Zach Ertz from the Arizona Cardinals, T.J. Hockenson from the Minnesota Vikings and Chigoziem Okonkwo from the Tennessee Titans.

Take a look at the full National Tight Ends Day music video here:

