49ers Sign S Hawkins to Practice Squad; Release Norwood

Hawkins (6-1, 205) originally entered the NFL in 2022 after signing with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. He was waived by the team on August 30, 2022, and re-signed to the team's practice squad the following day. He signed a Reserve/Future contract with the 49ers on January 31, 2023 and spent training camp with the team until he was placed on the Injured Reserve List on August 29, 2023.