Power Rankings: 49ers Keep Climbing Following #TBvsSF

Nov 20, 2023 at 10:25 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are rolling once again with back-to-back wins logged in the second half of the season. In their most recent win, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy delivered another near-flawless performance, earning him a perfect 158.3 passer rating. The last time a San Francisco QB achieved such a feat was Hall of Famer Joe Montana in the 1989 season. On the defensive side, the unit followed up their dominant performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars by sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield four times and producing two takeaways.

Heading into Week 12, the team will have a change up to the secondary with safety Talanoa Hufanga  suffering a season-ending ACL injury on Sunday. Rookie Ji'Ayir Brown stepped in and provided a clutch performance that included four total tackles, an interception and three passes defended.

In Week 12, the 49ers will travel to the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Seahawks for the first time this season.

Let's take a look at what national outlets had to say about the 49ers headed into Week 12:

NFL Network: 4

Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm

"After two impressive performances, including Sunday's win over Tampa Bay, this team looks ready for a season-defining stretch from Thanksgiving through Christmas. The 49ers have a pair of games against the reeling Seahawks sandwiched around the NFC Championship Game rematch in Philly. After that, they head on the road to face a revived Cardinals team before hosting the Ravens in what could be a late-season Super Bowl preview in Santa Clara. Brock Purdy has six touchdowns and 11 incomplete passes over the past two games. The defense has returned to form, allowing the Jaguars and Bucs to total 508 combined yards and forcing six turnovers against them, although the season-ending injury to Talanoa Hufangais a big one. Still, this team is humming again with its nearly annual autumn heat wave. Healthy Kyle Shanahan teams have been hard to beat in November and December."

Pro Football Talk: 2

NFL Writer Mike Florio

"Purdy perfect."

Fox Sports: 5

NFL Writer David Helman

"This will be an insane 17-day stretch in San Francisco, featuring two games against Seattle with a huge date in Philadelphia sandwiched in between. The 49ers have gotten on track without really breaking a sweat the last two weeks, but these three games can go a long way toward setting them up for playoff success."

CBS Sports: 5

NFL Writer Pete Prisco

"They are healthy now and playing like it. They beat up Tampa Bay as Brock Purdy had a perfect passer-rating. They are rolling again."

Related Content

news

Kittle, Aiyuk and Warner Emerge as Week 11 PFF Top Performers

TE George Kittle, WR Brandon Aiyuk and LB Fred Warner earned top marks in Pro Football Focus' weekly grades for their performances against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Brock Purdy Nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 11

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy was nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 11.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Back in the Top 5 Following 34-3 Win Over Jaguars

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers have cracked the top five teams after their dominant win over the Jaguars.
news

Nick Bosa Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Bosa, Purdy and Warner Make Up PFF Week 10 Top Performer Trio

DL Nick Bosa, QB Brock Purdy and LB Fred Warner earned top marks in Pro Football Focus' weekly grades for their performances in the 49ers Week 10 matchup.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Climb NFL Rankings During Bye Week

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers climbed up the rankings following their Week 9 Bye. 
news

NFC West Roundup: 49ers Trail the Seahawks in Division Race

The San Francisco 49ers are currently second in the NFC West, trailing the Seattle Seahawks for the lead.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Head Into the Bye as a Top 10 Team

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers remain among the top 10 teams in the league headed into the Week 9 Bye.
news

Ferrell, Kittle and McCaffrey Form PFF Top Performer Trio in #CINvsSF

DL Clelin Ferrell, TE George Kittle and RB Christian McCaffrey earned top marks in Pro Football Focus' weekly grades for their performance's in the 49ers Week 8 matchup. 
news

Kittle, Warner and Jennings Top 49ers PFF Performers in #SFvsMIN

TE George Kittle, LB Fred Warner and WR Jauan Jennings earned top marks in Pro Football Focus' weekly grades following "Monday Night Football."
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Enter Week 8 as a Top Five Contender

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers remain among the top five teams in the league headed into their Week 8 matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
Advertising