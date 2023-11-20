Power Rankings: 49ers Keep Climbing Following #TBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are rolling once again with back-to-back wins logged in the second half of the season. In their most recent win, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy delivered another near-flawless performance, earning him a perfect 158.3 passer rating. The last time a San Francisco QB achieved such a feat was Hall of Famer Joe Montana in the 1989 season. On the defensive side, the unit followed up their dominant performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars by sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield four times and producing two takeaways.
Heading into Week 12, the team will have a change up to the secondary with safety Talanoa Hufanga suffering a season-ending ACL injury on Sunday. Rookie Ji'Ayir Brown stepped in and provided a clutch performance that included four total tackles, an interception and three passes defended.
In Week 12, the 49ers will travel to the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Seahawks for the first time this season.
Let's take a look at what national outlets had to say about the 49ers headed into Week 12:
Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm
"After two impressive performances, including Sunday's win over Tampa Bay, this team looks ready for a season-defining stretch from Thanksgiving through Christmas. The 49ers have a pair of games against the reeling Seahawks sandwiched around the NFC Championship Game rematch in Philly. After that, they head on the road to face a revived Cardinals team before hosting the Ravens in what could be a late-season Super Bowl preview in Santa Clara. Brock Purdy has six touchdowns and 11 incomplete passes over the past two games. The defense has returned to form, allowing the Jaguars and Bucs to total 508 combined yards and forcing six turnovers against them, although the season-ending injury to Talanoa Hufangais a big one. Still, this team is humming again with its nearly annual autumn heat wave. Healthy Kyle Shanahan teams have been hard to beat in November and December."
NFL Writer Mike Florio
"Purdy perfect."
NFL Writer David Helman
"This will be an insane 17-day stretch in San Francisco, featuring two games against Seattle with a huge date in Philadelphia sandwiched in between. The 49ers have gotten on track without really breaking a sweat the last two weeks, but these three games can go a long way toward setting them up for playoff success."
NFL Writer Pete Prisco
"They are healthy now and playing like it. They beat up Tampa Bay as Brock Purdy had a perfect passer-rating. They are rolling again."