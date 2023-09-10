What the 49ers and Steelers Had to Say Following the Season Opener

Sep 10, 2023 at 03:20 PM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-7 in their first road game of the season on Sunday. Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 1 contest:

Niners Liners

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the team's Week 1 win in Pittsburgh:

"It opened up as good as you could hope for. I thought it was about 28 minutes of really good football and then two minutes of really bad football... Them scoring at the end of the half put a little damper on it, but we got the ball back and answered on the first drive. It was pretty smooth sailing from there."

Related Links

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on the team's mindset following #SFvsPIT:

"We're here to win. This is how we're going to play."

49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa on how he felt following the team's Week 1 win in Pittsburgh:

"I felt good. My body held up good. I played, pretty much, the exact amount of snaps we were hoping for."

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the team's Week 1 win:

"We'll let this season play out, but it definitely feels good to be 1-0... Everybody is excited to come out here and play football again."

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey on his 65-yard touchdown:

"It was awesome blocking. The whole run game is an 11-man job and they made great blocks. I got a little spin in there, got sprung and then it was Brandon Aiyuk and Ray-Ray McCloud III downfield. When you have receivers that block like that, it's a special feeling for a running back because you truly feel like your guys have your back. That's an awesome feeling to have when you're out there."

49ers linebacker ﻿Fred Warner﻿ on defensive lineman ﻿Drake Jackson﻿'s three-sack performance:

"My coach Johnny Holland always says, 'the harder you work, the luckier you get.' That's to say that we don't believe in luck, I believe in hard work and reaping what you sow. I think that he's worked his tail off all offseason and for him to come out and have a game like that is such a big confidence boost to himself and we're going to need it all season. We need everybody to play a big role in this defense and I was so happy for him today."

Steelers Quotes

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on the team's Week 1 loss:

"You've got to compliment those guys because it unfolded in a manner in which they desired for it to. Oftentimes in games like this, the teams that win, the game unfolds more to their personality than the opponent, and no question, the game unfolded in the manner in which we talked about the style of play that they like to play, as far back as I talked to you guys on Tuesday. I thought they did a really good job of staying on schedule on offense and being in manageable third downs that allowed them to win enough of those third downs. On the other side of the ball, we didn't win enough possession downs to be competitive. You can't start games 0 and 5 on third down and think you're going to have the type of day that you desire."

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett on playing against the 49ers defensive line:

"I think we held up great. Obviously they're going to get some pass rush on me here and there, but I thought the guys protected really well. They were tasked with doing a lot, so I tried to get the ball out fast and guys need to get open fast. We've got to improve."

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt on what the defense needs to change moving forward:

"You guys watched the preseason. We were able to start fast in all three phases of the game, and today was definitely not like that. Even to be able to stop the bleeding coming out at halftime and have them have a two-play 70-plus-yard drive is not acceptable at all. It's a matter of starting fast, not just in the first half but also coming out in the second half, going as hard as we can to give the offense the ball back, which we weren't able to do."

San Francisco 49ers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Images (Week 1)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
3 / 65

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 65

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
10 / 65

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
11 / 65

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
12 / 65

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
13 / 65

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
14 / 65

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
16 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
17 / 65

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
18 / 65

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
19 / 65

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
20 / 65

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 65

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 65

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
23 / 65

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Charvarius Ward
24 / 65

LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Drake Jackson, S Talanoa Hufanga
25 / 65

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Drake Jackson, S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
26 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
27 / 65

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
28 / 65

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
29 / 65

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
30 / 65

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
31 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
32 / 65

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
33 / 65

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
34 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
35 / 65

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
36 / 65

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
37 / 65

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
38 / 65

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
39 / 65

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
40 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
41 / 65

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
42 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
43 / 65

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
44 / 65

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
45 / 65

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
46 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
47 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
48 / 65

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
49 / 65

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
50 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
51 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley, RB Christian McCaffrey
52 / 65

TE Ross Dwelley, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
53 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
54 / 65

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
55 / 65

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
56 / 65

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
57 / 65

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
58 / 65

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
59 / 65

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
60 / 65

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
61 / 65

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
62 / 65

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
63 / 65

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
64 / 65

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
65 / 65

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What the 49ers and Steelers are Saying Ahead the 2023 Season Opener

See what Kyle Shanahan, Mike Tomlin, Brock Purdy and other members of each team had to say ahead of Sunday morning's contest.
news

Quote Roundup: Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks' First Press Conference with 49ers

Take a look at what 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks had to say in his first press conference with the team.
news

Quote Roundup: John Lynch, Draft Picks and More During the NFL Draft

Take a look at what the 49ers draft picks and personnel had to say following the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

What the Newest 49ers Had to Say During their First Day at 49ers HQ

The San Francisco 49ers signed four free agents on Thursday including DL Javon Hargrave, QB Sam Darnold, DL Clelin Ferrell and CB Isaiah Oliver.
news

Quote Roundup: 49ers Players Recap 2022 Season

San Francisco 49ers players shared their final thoughts before departing the team facility for the offseason.
news

What the 49ers and Eagles are Saying Ahead of the NFC Championship Game

See what Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, Brock Purdy, Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts and other members of each team had to say ahead of Sunday's contest.
news

What the 49ers and Cowboys Had to Say Following the Divisional Round Win

See what Kyle Shanahan, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Mike McCarthy and Micah Parsons had to say following the Divisional Round contest.
news

What the 49ers and Cowboys are Saying Ahead of the Divisional Round Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, Brock Purdy, Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott and other members of each team had to say ahead of Sunday's contest.
news

What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say Following the Wild Card Win

See what Kyle Shanahan, Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Pete Carroll and Geno Smith had to say following the Super Wild Card Weekend contest.
news

What the 49ers and Seahawks are Saying Ahead of the Wild Card Matchup

See what Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, Brock Purdy, Pete Carroll, Geno Smith and other members of each team had to say ahead of Saturday's contest.
news

What the 49ers and Cardinals Had to Say Following #AZvsSF

See what Kyle Shanahan, Fred Warner, Brock Purdy, Kliff Kingsbury and J.J. Watt had to say following the Week 18 contest.
Advertising