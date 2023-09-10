What the 49ers and Steelers Had to Say Following the Season Opener

Steelers Quotes

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on the team's Week 1 loss:

"You've got to compliment those guys because it unfolded in a manner in which they desired for it to. Oftentimes in games like this, the teams that win, the game unfolds more to their personality than the opponent, and no question, the game unfolded in the manner in which we talked about the style of play that they like to play, as far back as I talked to you guys on Tuesday. I thought they did a really good job of staying on schedule on offense and being in manageable third downs that allowed them to win enough of those third downs. On the other side of the ball, we didn't win enough possession downs to be competitive. You can't start games 0 and 5 on third down and think you're going to have the type of day that you desire."