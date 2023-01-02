What the 49ers and Raiders Had to Say Following #SFvsLV

Running back Christian McCaffrey on his mindset when playing in a close game:

"I just try to stay as poised as possible. Those games are so fun. That's kind of the games you dream about as a kid. It's so back and forth and you have to fight and claw your way back and it was good for us to have that game. Every win is a team win and we'll just keep growing and building off of the mistakes and capitalizing on the things that we did well."

McCaffrey on why winning a close game was important for the team:

"You never know when you're going to be in one of those games again. Obviously, you want to blow every team out but that's not realistic in this league and we need to be battle tested. You need to have your back against the wall so you know how to respond, so you can figure out and find ways and have experience under pressure. I think that's the biggest thing going into the playoffs and a lot of these guys have a lot of experience in those games, so it was good that we got it."

McCaffrey on wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's impact on the 49ers win over the Raiders:

"Beast mode. He went full beast mode on that last drive and that's who he is, he's a beast. The things that he does are special, especially in crunch time. For him to have a game like that and put our team on his back was awesome because we needed him and he showed up."

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on his mindset following the Week 17 win:

"We're still working, trying to keep on building. We see stuff every single week that we can get better at and we're just working towards the ultimate goal."

Aiyuk on the 49ers-Raiders historic rivalry:

"This is my first time playing the Raiders in a regular season game, and it's a January 1st game so it's obviously a huge game. But, just throughout the week talking to people, I had people hitting me up like, 'man you don't even know,' telling me I don't know how serious the rivalry is. I'm like, I think it's pretty important to me too. Just hearing that made me realize that this might be a little bit deeper than I thought. It was super, super, super fun to come down here and get a win when it wasn't very pretty at all."

Tight end George Kittle on winning a close game:

"I love winning by 30 points. But, check your pulse man. That's the NFL. It's football. That's what you live for – those moments where you go out there, in those moments that define your team. You want to win in every single way possible, no matter what the situation is. Put the pressure on and it's way more fun. You love that stress because you're gonna see the guys that are in the huddle. It's a lot easier to do it when you're up 20 points... But when it's just going back and forth and back and forth, it's a good time."

Linebacker Fred Warner on learning from the Week 17 matchup:

"Adversity makes you stronger. And we're as tough as they come. We're gonna take a hard look at it will be better from it."

Warner on what Purdy showed him in the contest against the Raiders:

"He showed me who he has been all along. He has been exactly what we've needed at that position and he has stepped up big time. I can't say enough about Brock and the way that he's played. We're going to need him big time for the rest of the season."

Quarterback Brock Purdy on walking away with a win:

"To come in an environment like this, you feel it at the end of the game. The crowd's going crazy and you have to go out and perform and do your job. I feel like that was great in terms of prepping our offense, defense, special teams, just the whole unit as a whole. It was great just prepping us and getting us ready for what's about to come."

Purdy on the offense's success:

"It just goes back to all the playmakers that we have. Guys like Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud III. All I have to do is trust them, trust the game plan and just get the ball to those guys."

Purdy on the amount of 49ers Faithful in the Raiders stadium: