Morning Report: Rich Eisen Reviews San Francisco's Offseason Moves, NFL's Top 100 Plays of 2019, Front Office Staff Supply Groceries for Over 900 Families

Rich Eisen Argues 49ers Had the 'Best Offseason' in the NFL
During a segment on "The Rich Eisen Show," Eisen laid out the reasons San Francisco had one of the best offseasons in the NFL. While a Yahoo! Sports article gave the 49ers a C-, placing the team in the "Some good, some bad, mostly average" category, Eisen argued that even though the team didn't have splashy signings compared to other NFC clubs, the 49ers did something even more important. "I understand Arizona gets DeAndre Hopkins and I know what Buffalo did to get Stefon Diggs and I understand why you would put Miami on that list because of what they did in free agency," Eisen said. "But none of those teams were in the Super Bowl, rearranged for the future, got smarter and kept the people they need to keep more than the San Francisco 49ers." Read More >>>
Notable Additions and Signings
Notable Departures
- DeForest Buckner (Indianapolis Colts)
- Emmanuel Sanders (New Orleans Saints)
- Joe Staley (Retired)
NFL's Top 100 Plays of 2019
The NFL's official YouTube channel released a compilation of the top 100 plays of the 2019 season with six 49ers plays landing on the list. Here are San Francisco's plays that made the Top 100.
78: Nick Bosa's Interception vs. Carolina Panthers
43: Samuel's 30-yard Touchdown at Seattle Seahawks
49ers Front Office Supplies Groceries for Over 900 Families with Second Harvest Food Bank
As part of the 49ers 2020 Community Days, a series of opportunities for the organization's front office to give back, 37 staff members volunteered their time with Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley at one of their largest distribution sites, Cathedral of Faith Church in San Jose. Check out photos from the day below.
