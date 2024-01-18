Morning Report: Where do the 49ers Stand in Postseason Power Rankings? 🗞️

New and Notable

Brock Purdy Set for Second Playoff Run and Wednesday Practice Updates

The San Francisco 49ers are set to enter this 2023 playoff run with a quarterback who is no longer a newcomer to the postseason. A little over a year ago, Brock Purdy was fresh off his Wild Card debut against the Seattle Seahawks and had just five regular season starts under his belt before doing so. Fast forward to today, Purdy has three playoff games to look back on and an entire season as the starting quarterback.