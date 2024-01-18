Morning Report: Where do the 49ers Stand in Postseason Power Rankings? 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, January 18th.
New and Notable
Brock Purdy Set for Second Playoff Run and Wednesday Practice Updates
The San Francisco 49ers are set to enter this 2023 playoff run with a quarterback who is no longer a newcomer to the postseason. A little over a year ago, Brock Purdy was fresh off his Wild Card debut against the Seattle Seahawks and had just five regular season starts under his belt before doing so. Fast forward to today, Purdy has three playoff games to look back on and an entire season as the starting quarterback.
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Make Playoff Debut as No. 2 Team
The San Francisco 49ers enter the NFC Divisional Round rested after a low stakes regular season finale and a first round Bye they earned by clinching the NFC's top seed. While 12 other playoff teams battled it out this weekend, the 49ers and the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Baltimore Ravens, got to sit out of Super Wild Card Weekend and await their next opponent.
Christian McCaffrey is 'Full Go' and Other Tuesday Practice Updates
The San Francisco 49ers opened the practice week on Tuesday, and coming off their first round Bye, the team returned to the practice field well-rested and in better health. Just three players were sidelined due to injury - safety Logan Ryan (groin), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles tendonitis) and defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (knee).
Ways to Watch: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Divisional Round)
After an upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys during Super Wild Card Weekend, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Green Bay Packers at 5:15 pm PT on Saturday, January 20 at Levi's® Stadium. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the Game on TV: FOX
- Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (Play-by-Play), Greg Olsen (Color Analyst), Erin Andrews (Sideline Reporter) and Tom Rinaldi (Sideline Reporter)
NFL+: Watch live local and preseason, primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more. Never miss a play with NFL+ at $49.99 for year.
Quote Roundup: 49ers Talk Home Field Advantage in the Playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers took advantage of their earned Bye week by resting, getting ahead of postseason preparations and watching the first round of the playoffs unfold. With the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers 48-32 upset of the Dallas Cowboys in Super Wild Card Weekend, San Francisco is set to host the Packers in the Divisional Round. By securing the No. 1 seed, the NFC postseason runs through The Bay, and the 49ers are eager to battle it out in front of a home crowd.
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
View some of the top images from 49ers practice as the team prepares for their Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers, presented by United Airlines.