Brock Purdy Set for Second Playoff Run and Wednesday Practice Updates

The San Francisco 49ers are set to enter this 2023 playoff run with a quarterback who is no longer a newcomer to the postseason. A little over a year ago, Brock Purdy was fresh off his Wild Card debut against the Seattle Seahawks and had just five regular season starts under his belt before doing so. Fast forward to today, Purdy has three playoff games to look back on and an entire season as the starting quarterback.

"It's a little different, just last year I was still trying to find my way in a sense," Purdy said. "I got thrown in at the end of the year, so every single week I was still trying to play well, learn who I was as a quarterback and get more familiar with playing within the system. Those are all things that were on my plate last year, and then trying to win every single week and get this team to the end."

Purdy's three playoff appearances now serve as good reminders of the intensity and emotions of a postseason matchup.

"The first game was a little bit tense just in terms of every play mattered, not trying to turn the ball over but at the same time, making plays still, winning and doing what it takes to win," Purdy said. "Those were things I had to learn, and watching the film, you get back into that feeling of last year and the first time in a playoff game."

This year, the 49ers are coming off a first round Bye and facing a Green Bay Packers team that has won seven of their last nine games including a big-time upset of the second-seeded Dallas Cowboys during Super Wild Card Weekend.

In this second playoff run with Purdy, his teammates are more confident than ever in their quarterback. He is the only one of the eight remaining quarterbacks in the playoffs that was not a first round pick.

"He's a lifesaver. We hit the lottery," tackle Trent Williams said. "As good of a player as he is, he's an even better dude. He's an even better person to be around, better teammate. I'm super proud of him, and I hope he continues to blaze trails and show people that draft status is just what happens on draft day. What happens after that is up to you."

