Powered By

Morning Report: Where Do 49ers Land in Postseason Power Rankings

Jan 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, January 12.

New and Notable

San Francisco scratched and clawed their way into a playoffs spot during the Week 18 overtime nail-biter against the Los Angeles Rams. And since, many analysts see the 49ers as an ascending team in the NFC as they prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round of the postseason.

With 14 teams all vying for one goal on Feb. 13, here's a look at how NFL pundits have ranked San Francisco heading into the first round of postseason football.

Read More >>>

49ers Get (Relatively) Healthy Across Roster Ahead of Wild Card Round

With the NFL calendar expanding to a now 18-week format, the new-look season can certainly take a toll on a number of players' bodies, not to mention availability.

Just look at San Francisco's roster in 2020 – by the third week of the season, the team had already lost a handful of starters due to injury, some for the year. Over the season, the team sat atop of the league with the number of players on Injured Reserve, including Nick Bosa﻿, George Kittle﻿, Deebo Samuel﻿, Raheem Mostert and Jimmy Garoppolo among a number of other players.

Couple the standard (or in the 49ers case unprecedented) number of injuries along with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing players and close contacts to miss time playing, the extended NFL season has drastically affected roster depth over the last two seasons.

However, San Francisco appears to have dodged a few bullets heading into their second postseason appearance in the last three years. Entering into Sunday's Wild Card matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the 49ers are (relatively) as healthy across the roster as they've been all season.

Read More >>>

Making Skeptics Believers: Ambry Thomas' Tough Road to Storybook Ending

The San Francisco 49ers regular season finale concluded in a storybook ending with a win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime, sending the team to their second playoff appearance in three years.

The clock was running down as the 49ers held a three-point lead in overtime. This is when Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford unleashed a deep throw for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Just behind the star receiver was rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas﻿, who with perfect timing while pursuing Beckham Jr., came down with the under thrown pass. His first-career interception sealed San Francisco's sixth victory over the Rams as they set their eyes on the postseason.

Read More >>>

Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa Add Their Names to 49ers Record Books After Win vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket into the postseason following a comeback 27-24 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams. Here are a few notes and stats from the 49ers divisional win.

  • San Francisco has now won six-straight games against the Rams, having swept the season series for the third-consecutive season.
  • San Francisco became the first team to defeat Rams head coach Sean McVay when trailing at halftime, including the postseason. He is now 45-1 when leading at halftime.
  • ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ hauled in four receptions for 95 yards on Sunday. He also added eight carries for 45 yards and one touchdown on the ground and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings﻿. His eight rushing touchdowns on the season are the most in a single season by a wide receiver in NFL history.
  • ﻿Ambry Thomas﻿ picked off Stafford in overtime, sealing the win the 49ers and marking the first interception of his career.

Read More >>>

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Players Earn Top PFF Grades Following #SFvsLAR

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Nail-Biting Win vs. the Rams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: #SFvsLAR Game Preview

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Jimmy G Discusses Injury Status, Return to Practice

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: How to Vote for Trey Lance for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Garoppolo, Moseley and Greenlaw 

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping Everything from the 49ers Win Over the Texans

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Two 49ers Legends Named as Pro Football HOF Finalists

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Fred Warner Talks Trey Lance's Development

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: George Kittle﻿ Talks Wrestling, Childhood Heroes with Brian Urlacher

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares an Injury Update on Jimmy Garoppolo

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising