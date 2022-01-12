Morning Report: Where Do 49ers Land in Postseason Power Rankings

49ers Get (Relatively) Healthy Across Roster Ahead of Wild Card Round

With the NFL calendar expanding to a now 18-week format, the new-look season can certainly take a toll on a number of players' bodies, not to mention availability.

Just look at San Francisco's roster in 2020 – by the third week of the season, the team had already lost a handful of starters due to injury, some for the year. Over the season, the team sat atop of the league with the number of players on Injured Reserve, including Nick Bosa﻿, George Kittle﻿, Deebo Samuel﻿, Raheem Mostert and Jimmy Garoppolo among a number of other players.

Couple the standard (or in the 49ers case unprecedented) number of injuries along with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing players and close contacts to miss time playing, the extended NFL season has drastically affected roster depth over the last two seasons.