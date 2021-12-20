Morning Report: What Went Right for the 49ers in Week 15

49ers Granted International Marketing Rights in Mexico and the United Kingdom

Backed by a global following of nearly 10 million fans, the San Francisco 49ers received confirmation today that their compelling marketing, fan engagement, and commercial proposals for Mexico and the United Kingdom were approved by the National Football League (NFL), beginning in 2022. With established connections to both markets, the 49ers are proud to be one of just six teams to earn access to activate in two new overseas markets as part of the NFL's initial activation of its International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) program, as ratified today by the NFL's International Committee.