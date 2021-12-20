Morning Report: What Went Right for the 49ers in Week 15

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, December 20.
New and Notable
49ers Defense Has a Day in 31-13 Win Over Falcons
The San Francisco 49ers took care of business and secured the victory in the 31-13 rout over the Atlanta Falcons. While offensively there were a number of noteworthy performances that aided San Francisco's success, the 49ers defense was the highlight of the game from their first drive of the day through the final quarter.
San Francisco now improves its record to 8-6 on the season. Here are a few takeaways from the game:
- The Falcons got inside of the 49ers 10 yard line three times on Sunday, however, left with just a field goal to show for it.
- Nick Bosa's sack marked his 15th of his season. He is tied for third in the league behind Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (15.0) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (17.5).
- The offense managed to capitalize off of Atlanta's turnovers. Following Matt Ryan's fumble, Jimmy Garoppolo made consecutive throws to George Kittle and Deebo Samuel for 13 and 21 yards, respectively to set up a Jeff Wilson Jr. 5-yard touchdown.
Jauan Jennings is 'Getting His Chance' and Taking Advantage of It
Wide receiver Jauan Jennings has recently emerged as one of the San Francisco 49ers key playmakers in securing the team's latest victories. In a position that has seen its share of rotation due to injuries, the receiver has answered the bell when his number's been called.
The wideout has been involved in a number of crucial plays for San Francisco. When he isn't converting on key third down plays, he's aggressively blocking for someone who is – forcing defenders to miss tackles. His physicality was on display when he had a pivotal block on George Kittle's "tight rope" 48-yard touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13.
49ers Granted International Marketing Rights in Mexico and the United Kingdom
Backed by a global following of nearly 10 million fans, the San Francisco 49ers received confirmation today that their compelling marketing, fan engagement, and commercial proposals for Mexico and the United Kingdom were approved by the National Football League (NFL), beginning in 2022. With established connections to both markets, the 49ers are proud to be one of just six teams to earn access to activate in two new overseas markets as part of the NFL's initial activation of its International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) program, as ratified today by the NFL's International Committee.
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
2018-2021
After three NFL seasons and 51 starts at linebacker, Fred Warner finally got the recognition he deserved. The 49ers linebacker capped the 2020 campaign with his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections while earning two of the franchise's most prestigious awards.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.