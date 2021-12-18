Jauan Jennings is 'Getting His Chance' and Taking Advantage of It

"Jauan's a guy that plays with a lot of energy, a lot of passion. It's one of the reasons he makes the plays he does," head coach Kyle Shanahan said of his receiver. "He's been great for us this past month, whether he's catching the ball, whether he's not. He's just a very good football player out there."

A seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft out of the University of Tennessee, Jennings was known for his competitive play-making, NCAA-leading forced missed tackles and earned recognition for being "a dog" for giving his all on every snap. However, early into his rookie season, Jennings sustained a hamstring injury and spent the entirety of 2020 on the practice squad. Despite his early set backs, the receiver has recently taken advantage of his opportunities. With veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu Sr. (knee) being placed on Injured Reserve, Jennings has seen an extended role on offense.

Prior to Sanu Sr.'s exit, Jennings averaged 10 percent of offensive snaps. Since Week 10, he's been involved in nearly 50 percent of offensive plays, including a Week 14 outing against the Cincinnati Bengals where he notched career highs in targets (5), receptions (3), yards (46) and snaps (47). One of his most impressive plays during that outing was a 25-yard reception in overtime that helped set up the game-winning touchdown. His ability to help the offense sustain drives dates back to his time with the Vols, as the wideout converted a first down on every third-down reception he had, according to Pro Football Focus.