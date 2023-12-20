Powered By

Morning Report: Week 16 Power Rankings are In and the 49ers are On Top🗞️

Dec 20, 2023 at 07:00 AM

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Continue to Lead the League in Week 16

The San Francisco 49ers continued their late-season tear with a sixth-straight win in Week 15, putting away the Arizona Cardinals 45-29 on the road. The win over Arizona locked up the division for a second-consecutive season, another important milestone in the team's final push to the postseason. Currently positioned at the top of the conference standings and with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles both dropping their games this week, San Francisco was gifted a bit of breathing room in Week 15, but there's little time to relax with the best team in the AFC headed to Levi's® Stadium this week. The 49ers will host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night to round out their battle with AFC North opponents for the 2023 regular season. If San Francisco can stack another win, they'll be one step closer to solidifying the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Clinching the NFC West 🙌

The San Francisco 49ers lit social media on fire after their dominant 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals to clinch the division.

"Winning the division is very important. It's a big step for us," running back Christian McCaffrey said after the Week 15 victory. "Everybody knows where we want to be and we know that each week you have to bring your best ball, we're going to get everyone's best shot, so the standards got to continue to rise."

Feliciano, Ward and Purdy Round Out Top PFF Performers from #SFvsAZ

The San Francisco 49ers are winners of the NFC West for a second-straight year with their 45-29 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15. With a playoff berth clinched in Week 14, this accomplishment is one more milestone reached in the home stretch of the regular season for the red and gold. San Francisco has its eyes set on a No. 1 seed, and the only way to ensure they remain at the top of the conference is to run the table. Sunday's win got the team one step closer.

49ers Connect with the Local Incarcerated Community in Inspire Change Campaign 

In honor of the NFL's Inspire Change campaign, the San Francisco 49ers have committed to making a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals affected by the prison system within their local community. Spearheaded by the NFL, the Inspire Change initiative seeks to break down barriers to opportunity, particularly in communities of color, demonstrating the collective effort of the NFL family to drive positive change at various levels of the league.

49ers Players Explore Black-Owned Bay Area Small Businesses

49ers players embarked on an Inspire Change Cultural Tour presented by United Airlines at the San Jose African American Community Service Agency to explore Black-owned Bay Area small businesses.

DL T.Y. McGill
DL T.Y. McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price, RB Jordan Mason
RB Tyrion Davis-Price, RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Ilm Manning, S George Odum
OL Ilm Manning, S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour
49ers Inspire Change Cultural Tour

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Inspire Change Discussion with Formerly Incarcerated Men

The San Francisco 49ers hosted a group of 10 men who have been involved in the justice system for a special afternoon at Levi's® Stadium and discussion on social justice.

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Inspire Change Discussion with Formerly Incarcerated Men
49ers Host Inspire Change Discussion with Formerly Incarcerated Men

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Inspire Change Discussion with Formerly Incarcerated Men
49ers Host Inspire Change Discussion with Formerly Incarcerated Men

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Inspire Change Discussion with Formerly Incarcerated Men
49ers Host Inspire Change Discussion with Formerly Incarcerated Men

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Inspire Change Discussion with Formerly Incarcerated Men
49ers Host Inspire Change Discussion with Formerly Incarcerated Men

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Inspire Change Discussion with Formerly Incarcerated Men
49ers Host Inspire Change Discussion with Formerly Incarcerated Men

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, LB Oren Burks
OL Spencer Burford, LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
Pastor Earl Smith
Pastor Earl Smith

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Inspire Change Discussion with Formerly Incarcerated Men
49ers Host Inspire Change Discussion with Formerly Incarcerated Men

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Inspire Change Discussion with Formerly Incarcerated Men
49ers Host Inspire Change Discussion with Formerly Incarcerated Men

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Inspire Change Discussion with Formerly Incarcerated Men
49ers Host Inspire Change Discussion with Formerly Incarcerated Men

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Players Visit San Quentin State Prison to #InspireChange

San Francisco 49ers players visited San Quentin State Prison to engage with the incarcerated community and hold valuable discussions about social justice.

OL Alfredo Gutierrez
OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, OL Ilm Manning
LB Curtis Robinson, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, OL Ilm Manning

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Jenna York, Mara York
Jenna York, Mara York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Ilm Manning
OL Ilm Manning

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Ilm Manning
OL Ilm Manning

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez, OL Ilm Manning
OL Alfredo Gutierrez, OL Ilm Manning

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Jenna York, Mara York
Jenna York, Mara York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Ilm Manning
OL Ilm Manning

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez, TE Charlie Woerner, OL Ilm Manning, LB Curtis Robinson, Pastor Earl Smith, Jenna York, Mara York
OL Alfredo Gutierrez, TE Charlie Woerner, OL Ilm Manning, LB Curtis Robinson, Pastor Earl Smith, Jenna York, Mara York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Ilm Manning
OL Ilm Manning

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Jenna York, Mara York
Jenna York, Mara York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Pastor Earl Smith
Pastor Earl Smith

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison
San Francisco 49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
