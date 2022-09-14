Powered By

Morning Report: Updated NFL Power Rankings Following Week 1 

Sep 14, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 14th.

New and Notable

Elijah Mitchell Placed on Injured Reserve and Other Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have promoted S Tashaun Gipson Sr. to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed RB Elijah Mitchell on the Injured Reserve List. The team also signed OL Keith Ismael to the team's practice squad and released OL Keaton Sutherland and WR Connor Wedington.

Ismael (6-3, 310) was originally drafted by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round (156th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Throughout his two-year NFL career with the Commanders (2020-21), he has appeared in 18 games (five starts). Ismael was waived by Washington on September 5, 2022.

49ers Just Outside the Top 10 in NFL Power Rankings Ahead of Home Opener

The San Francisco 49ers were up against the Chicago Bears and a brutal summer storm in Week 1, ultimately falling short 19-10 in the regular season opener. While the loss was not the way the team had hoped to start the 2022 NFL regular season, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the team enter Week 2 with extra motivation to turn things around at home versus their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks.

Shanahan con el Reporte de Lesionados, Evaluación del Primer Partido

El entrenador en jefe Kyle Shanahan presentó el reporte de lesionados del juego contra los Chicago Bears. También evaluó el primer partido de los San Francisco 49ers en la temporada 2022.

This Day In The Bay

September 13, 1969

On this day, running back Joe Perry and defensive tackle Leo Nomellini became the first 49ers enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

September 14, 2008

On this day, 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis recorded his first career interception at an opportune moment.

In Case You Missed It

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Game Images (Week 1)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

