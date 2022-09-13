Presented by

Elijah Mitchell Placed on Injured Reserve and Other Roster Moves

Sep 13, 2022 at 01:45 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have promoted S Tashaun Gipson Sr. to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed RB Elijah Mitchell on the Injured Reserve List. The team also signed OL Keith Ismael to the team's practice squad and released OL Keaton Sutherland and WR Connor Wedington.

Ismael (6-3, 310) was originally drafted by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round (156th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Throughout his two-year NFL career with the Commanders (2020-21), he has appeared in 18 games (five starts). Ismael was waived by Washington on September 5, 2022.

A 24-year-old native of San Francisco, CA, Ismael attended San Diego State University (2016-19), where he started all 38 games he appeared in and earned All-Mountain Honors in three consecutive seasons (Second-Team in 2017 & First-Team in 2018-19).

Sutherland (6-5, 315) originally signed a Reserve/Future contract with the team on March 8, 2022, was released on August 30, 2022, then signed to the team's practice squad on August 31, 2022.

Wedington (6-0, 200) originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 7, 2022.

Related Content

news

49ers Activate Gipson Sr. and Turner From Practice Squad

The 49ers have activated S Tashaun Gipson Sr. and WR Malik Turner from the team's practice squad.

news

49ers Sign TE and WR to Practice Squad; Release Willie Snead IV

The 49ers have signed TE Troy Fumagalli and WR Connor Wedington to the team's practice squad and released WR Willie Snead IV.

news

49ers Sign Linebacker and Offensive Lineman to Practice Squad

The 49ers have signed LB ​Buddy Johnson and OL Leroy Watson to the team's practice squad.

news

Lynch, Peters Break Down 49ers 53-Man Roster and Practice Squad

General manager John Lynch and assistant general manager Adam Peters shared insight into the construction of the 53-man roster and practice squad.

news

49ers Sign CB Dontae Johnson to Practice Squad

The 49ers have signed cornerback Dontae Johnson to the practice squad.

news

49ers Move Two to IR; Waive RB; Announce Practice Squad and Other Moves

The 49ers have moved Ward and Robinson to the Injured Reserve list, waived Sermon and announced the practice squad and other roster moves.

news

49ers Announce 2022 Initial 53-Man Roster Ahead of NFL Deadline

The 49ers have trimmed their roster to 53 players following a series of roster moves.

news

49ers Release Cornerback; Waive Offensive Lineman

The 49ers have released cornerback Ken Crawley and waived offensive lineman Dohnovan West.

news

49ers Waive CB Ka'dar Hollman

The 49ers have waived cornerback Ka'dar Hollman.

news

49ers Place Verrett on PUP; Announce Four Other Roster Moves

Leading up to the league's deadline to reduce rosters to 80 players, the 49ers have made a series of moves.

news

49ers Sign S Tashaun Gipson Sr.; Waive WR Austin Mack

The 49ers have signed safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a one-year deal and waived/injured wide receiver Austin Mack.

Advertising