Elijah Mitchell Placed on Injured Reserve and Other Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have promoted S Tashaun Gipson Sr. to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed RB Elijah Mitchell on the Injured Reserve List. The team also signed OL Keith Ismael to the team's practice squad and released OL Keaton Sutherland and WR Connor Wedington.

Ismael (6-3, 310) was originally drafted by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round (156th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Throughout his two-year NFL career with the Commanders (2020-21), he has appeared in 18 games (five starts). Ismael was waived by Washington on September 5, 2022.

A 24-year-old native of San Francisco, CA, Ismael attended San Diego State University (2016-19), where he started all 38 games he appeared in and earned All-Mountain Honors in three consecutive seasons (Second-Team in 2017 & First-Team in 2018-19).

Sutherland (6-5, 315) originally signed a Reserve/Future contract with the team on March 8, 2022, was released on August 30, 2022, then signed to the team's practice squad on August 31, 2022.