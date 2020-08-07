Morning Report: Trent Williams Fitting 'Right In,' Players Discuss Importance of Voting

Trent Williams Already Fitting 'Right In' with 49ers

Trent Williams is beginning his fresh start in San Francisco and has already felt a kinship in the 49ers locker room. "You can tell this is a hungry group of guys and I feel like I fit right in," Williams said. "As soon as you walk into the building, the vibe is different. I think the first time with us all being together, I could just feel the vibe then. This environment here that Kyle (Shanahan) and John (Lynch) have created – they've done an outstanding job. They've got a bunch of like-minded fellas in the locker room. I think everybody feeds off each other and everybody encourages each other. It's just one of those things that you've got to experience to believe." Despite not playing a full 16-game season since 2013, Williams has garnered buzz as the 49ers replacement for left tackle Joe Staley, who announced his retirement in April. The seven-time Pro Bowler (2012-2018), was originally drafted by the Washington Football Team fourth-overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. During his 10 years with Washington, he appeared in 120 games (119 starts). Read More >>>