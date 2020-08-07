Morning Report: Trent Williams Fitting 'Right In,' Players Discuss Importance of Voting

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, August 7.
New and Notable
Trent Williams Already Fitting 'Right In' with 49ers
Trent Williams is beginning his fresh start in San Francisco and has already felt a kinship in the 49ers locker room. "You can tell this is a hungry group of guys and I feel like I fit right in," Williams said. "As soon as you walk into the building, the vibe is different. I think the first time with us all being together, I could just feel the vibe then. This environment here that Kyle (Shanahan) and John (Lynch) have created – they've done an outstanding job. They've got a bunch of like-minded fellas in the locker room. I think everybody feeds off each other and everybody encourages each other. It's just one of those things that you've got to experience to believe." Despite not playing a full 16-game season since 2013, Williams has garnered buzz as the 49ers replacement for left tackle Joe Staley, who announced his retirement in April. The seven-time Pro Bowler (2012-2018), was originally drafted by the Washington Football Team fourth-overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. During his 10 years with Washington, he appeared in 120 games (119 starts). Read More >>>
Subject to Change
In the second episode of Subject to Change, Steve Wyche moderates a discussion with Dee Ford, Fred Warner, K'Waun Williams and Kyle Juszczyk with special guest Reverend Jethro Moore about actionable steps to take in the Bay Area for progressive change. Watch the full video here and register to vote today at vote.org.
Despite National Recognition, Fred Warner Has Sights Set on Bigger Goal
An integral piece to the 49ers vaunted defense heading into his third season in San Francisco, Fred Warner isn't letting the offseason accolades cloud his mission to return to the big game. "I felt like I competed at a high-level last year," Warner said during a video conference with media on Wednesday. "I think my peers, they saw that. It probably wasn't reflected as much in the awards last year when it came to All-Pro and those types of things. But obviously, we got to the Super Bowl and that's all I care about. And continuing to become the best player I can be for this team so that we can make it back to that game and make sure the outcome is how we want it." For the second-straight season, Warner led the team with 118 total tackles (89 solo) and registered three sacks, three forced fumbles, nine passes defended and an interception for a 46-yard touchdown. Read More >>>
Flashback Friday
Heading into his first training camp as a rookie in 2018, Fred Warner agreed to document his journey. Over the course of the month, Warner shared a first-person account of his experiences, from his first padded practice to his preseason debut. Check out the blog posts below 👇
Say Cheese
Quick Hits
Today marks the annual calendar date to honor San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark and his jersey number. In addition to honoring Clark, the ultimate teammate, "87 Day" serves to raise awareness and generate donations for The Golden Heart Fund. The preferred charitable cause of Clark, the Golden Heart Fund was created to serve current and future 49ers alumni during times of need for financial, medical, psychological or emotional support. To donate, please visit goldenheartfund.org.
--
According to Pro Football Focus, Raheem Mostert had an 83.3 rushing grade, fourth-highest among all running backs last season.
--
According to 49ers senior reporter Keiana Martin, three 49ers players have opted out of the 2020 season ahead of yesterday's 1 p.m. deadline.: WR Travis Benjamin, OL Shon Coleman and OL Jake Brendel
--
Joe Montana shared a #WearaMask message on his Instagram, writing, "Take care of yourselves and those around you. We need to play our part, let's all get on the same team!"