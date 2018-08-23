In My Own Words: Making My Debut

Come gameday against the Texans on Saturday, I relaxed for the most part until our buses left for NRG Stadium. Then I put my headphones on and locked in all the way through individual warmups. When I'm really trying to get amped up, I'll put on a lot of Meek Mill or stuff with hard bass in it – some Drake, some Future, some Rick Ross. A lot of my warmup was spent visualizing the plays I was about to make for the first time. There was definitely a moment in the game, I think it was a timeout, when I just looked around and took it in a little bit. It was pretty surreal being out there for my first game.

I came into the game for the final drive of the first half and played for about a quarter-and-a-half into the beginning of the fourth quarter. When I first entered, Houston was in their two-minute drill. We knew we had to be super locked in because we expected them to take some shots downfield. My favorite play from the game was a run stop I made in the second half. It was a simple zone handoff. I saw the gap and shot it to make the play in the backfield. I also recovered a fumble, which was more of a right place, right time type of thing. I got cut blocked by an offensive lineman. While I was on the ground, the ball happened to fall right in front of me. I army crawled over to it and was able to secure the ball. It was a lot of fun being out there for my first game and to make a few plays and to be out there with my teammates.