Despite National Recognition, Fred Warner Has Sights Set on Bigger Goal

In just his second season in the NFL, ﻿Fred Warner﻿ has garnered much attention and respect from around the league. Last month, Warner landed in the final spot on ESPN's Top 10 linebackers heading into the 2020 season, comprised of votes from over 50 executives, coaches, scouts and players. More recently, he was one of five members of the 49ers to be revealed on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020 – a countdown of the top talent in the NFL, determined solely by the players themselves – landing at No. 70 on this year's list.

Warner has continued to improve in coverage over the last two seasons. He led the team with 118 total tackles (89 solo) and registered three sacks, three forced fumbles, nine passes defended and an interception for a 46-yard touchdown. He also added an interception against Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV. His 78.5 coverage grade ranks 10th among qualifying linebackers, and his nine forced incompletions on 86 targets (including the playoffs) are the fourth-most of any linebacker in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

Already establishing himself among the league's elite talent, the former third-round pick isn't marveling at the recognition just yet. He has his eyes set on bigger sights in 2020.

"I wouldn't say I was surprised at all," Warner said. "I felt like I competed at a high-level last year. I think my peers, they saw that. It probably wasn't reflected as much in the awards last year when it came to All-Pro and those types of things. But obviously, we got to the Super Bowl and that's all I care about. And continuing to become the best player I can be for this team so that we can make it back to that game and make sure the outcome is how we want it."