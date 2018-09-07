In My Own Words: Ready for the Real Thing

San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Fred Warner has agreed to document his first NFL training camp and preseason. Over the course of the month, Warner has shared a first-person account of his experiences. Below is his sixth blog entry regarding Warner's excitement to start in the team's Week 1 road game against the Vikings.

--

The best word I can use for the last month is "growth." I've gotten better and better from the day I came in and started playing the position that I've been playing. I'm more comfortable in the scheme. I don't want to say that I'm too happy with where I'm at because obviously I want to keep getting better. I have a long ways to go from where I want to be, but it's been a fun start.

I can feel that I have more confidence in what I'm doing. It allows me to play faster without hesitating as much while I'm out there. It's important to trust my eyes and my instincts so I can make more plays. The game slows down when you know what you're doing.