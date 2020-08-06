Trent Williams Already Fitting 'Right In' with 49ers

"It's been nerve wracking, honestly," Williams said. "I'm just so ecstatic just to get back in the building, put a jersey on, put my helmet back on, just get around the guys and feel the camaraderie in the locker room. Just that friendship, that bond that you get that comes with the team, I think I missed that a lot over the last 12 to 14 months. It just felt too good to be true. And honestly, I know we have a lot going on, but I was so excited just to get back in the swing of things. I kind of overlooked it."

Williams doesn't see his time away as a hurdle in his fresh start in San Francisco. He's more concerned with keeping his nerves in check than working off any perceived "rust." Regardless of the fact, the 49ers have a host of young talent to aid Williams in readjusting to the NFL. In particular, Williams specified the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year to assist in the transition.