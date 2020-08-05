With 'Unfinished Business' Propelling 49ers, Raheem Mostert Desires to be a 'Feared' Running Back in 2020

He'll be sharing his workload with ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿, ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ and ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿, who is expected to make his debut in 2020 after consecutive sidelined seasons in San Francisco. Additionally, the 49ers signed two undrafted rookies, ﻿Salvon Ahmed﻿ and ﻿Jamycal Hasty﻿, who will be looking to prove that they, too, are deserving of snaps.

While each back offers San Francisco a unique group of skill sets out of the backfield, the 49ers are likely to continue to operate with who has the hot hand. And Mostert is preparing himself to be that go-to guy.

"I've got to prepare myself because I am the starting running back," Mostert said. "My confidence level is just up to the guys that consider themselves to be top backs. So for me, I just have to make sure that I'm on a consistent basis and going out there and doing what I've got to do so that way I can help the team out."

Mostert was a large key to San Francisco's postseason success that included a 220-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game, setting a franchise record for most rushing yards in a regular season or postseason game. He and the rest of San Francisco's locker room already have their sights on returning to that game and earning a shot at redemption from Super Bowl LIV.

Monday was the first opportunity of the offseason for the 49ers to assemble at the team facility following social distancing guidelines due to the effects of COVID-19. According to the running back, the team returned to Santa Clara with the same fire following the championship loss, noting the heightened energy surrounding the group.

As the team continues its ultimate focus of playing into the final game in February, a return trip just isn't enough. Mostert, along with the rest of San Francisco's locker room, are building off of their confidence (and refreshed mindset) to keep that momentum going.