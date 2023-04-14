Morning Report: Top Prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, April 14th.
New and Notable
PFF's Top 150 Prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft
Around this time every year, NFL news and analysis website Pro Football Focus (PFF) creates a list of the top 150 prospects ahead of the NFL Draft.
This year, although the San Francisco 49ers aren't scheduled to draft in the first two rounds, the team does have a lot of draft capital to work with, owning the second-most selections in the league (11). The 49ers have opportunities to improve their roster with three picks in the third round, three picks in the fifth round, one pick in the sixth round and four picks in the seventh round. For a full breakdown of San Francisco's scheduled 2023 NFL Draft picks, click here.
49ers Host Bay Area Talent for Local Pro Day at Levi's® Stadium
Levi's® Stadium was buzzing with young talent on Wednesday as local prospects prepared for the 2023 NFL Draft.
The San Francisco 49ers brain trust including general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco's full coaching lineup hit the field to host the 49ers annual local pro day and watch the players in action. Former 49ers running back Frank Gore and current 49ers linebacker Fred Warner also stopped by to observe.
Off the Field: Trey Lance Shares Offseason Work with Patrick Mahomes 🏈
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has gone viral on social media for his offseason training alongside reigning NFL MVP Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Analyzing 49ers Draft Needs vs. 2023 Prospect Strengths | 1st & 10
Analyzing 49ers Draft Needs vs. 2023 Prospect Strengths | 1st & 10
Mock Draft Monday: Experts Weigh In on 49ers Third-Round Picks
The anticipation continues to build across the league as we draw closer to the official start of the 2023 NFL Draft. The big event opens up on Thursday, April 27 for most, however, for the San Francisco 49ers, who will go a second-straight year without a first-round draft pick, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99. Of course, all of this is subject to change, but for now, that's the draft position the 49ers find themselves in for 2023. Below is full list of draft selections by round:
What to Watch
Say Cheese
