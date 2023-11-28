Morning Report: Top PFF Grades Following #SFvsSEA🗞️

New and Notable

Thomas, Bosa, Woerner and McCaffrey Earn Top PFF Grades vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of arguably one of their toughest stretches of the season, facing their top divisional opponent and the 2022 NFC Champions three times over the next three weeks. The 49ers opened up the gauntlet on Thanksgiving day with a dominant 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The defense delivered another lights out performance that included six sacks and two turnovers to go along with a two-touchdown outing for running back Christian McCaffrey. With their second Thursday night game in the books, the 49ers were able to enjoy a three-day mini Bye before opening up Week 13 prep.