Morning Report: Top PFF Grades Following #SFvsSEA🗞️

Thomas, Bosa, Woerner and McCaffrey Earn Top PFF Grades vs. Seahawks
The San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of arguably one of their toughest stretches of the season, facing their top divisional opponent and the 2022 NFC Champions three times over the next three weeks. The 49ers opened up the gauntlet on Thanksgiving day with a dominant 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The defense delivered another lights out performance that included six sacks and two turnovers to go along with a two-touchdown outing for running back Christian McCaffrey. With their second Thursday night game in the books, the 49ers were able to enjoy a three-day mini Bye before opening up Week 13 prep.
Christian McCaffrey Nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week 12
The San Francisco 49ers rolled past the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving night with a 31-13 victory at Lumen Field. The immediate payoff of the Week 12 win included a turkey dinner, a boost in the conference standings and for running back Christian McCaffrey, a nomination for FedEx Ground Player of Week 12. This is the fourth time McCaffrey has been up for the award this season, and he's won each of his previous three nominations.
Vote Your Favorite 49ers Players Into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Faithful, the polls are open for 2024 Pro Bowl Games voting!
Help us get your favorite San Francisco 49ers players to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on February 4!
The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will feature a similar format to that of last year's festivities with multi-day AFC versus NFC competitions, featuring Pro Bowl Skills and culminating in an action-packed flag football game.
Spencer Burford Returns to Practice; George Odum Placed on Injured Reserve
The San Francisco 49ers returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Monday after enjoying three days rest following a 31-13 Thanksgiving victory over the Seattle Seahawks. With the win and a Detroit Lions loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, the 49ers catapulted into the No. 2 spot in conference standings and extended their lead in the NFC West.
49ers Raise Awareness to Personal Causes with My Cause My Cleats 👟
The San Francisco 49ers will reveal their passions beyond the game through their customized footwear for the NFL's 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign in Week 13.
In Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, players have the opportunity represent their chosen organizations through personally designed cleats that raise awareness for causes that are important to them.
