Morning Report: Top PFF Grades Following #SFvsSEA🗞️

Nov 28, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 28th.

New and Notable

Thomas, Bosa, Woerner and McCaffrey Earn Top PFF Grades vs. Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of arguably one of their toughest stretches of the season, facing their top divisional opponent and the 2022 NFC Champions three times over the next three weeks. The 49ers opened up the gauntlet on Thanksgiving day with a dominant 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. The defense delivered another lights out performance that included six sacks and two turnovers to go along with a two-touchdown outing for running back Christian McCaffrey. With their second Thursday night game in the books, the 49ers were able to enjoy a three-day mini Bye before opening up Week 13 prep.

Christian McCaffrey Nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week 12

The San Francisco 49ers rolled past the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving night with a 31-13 victory at Lumen Field. The immediate payoff of the Week 12 win included a turkey dinner, a boost in the conference standings and for running back Christian McCaffrey, a nomination for FedEx Ground Player of Week 12. This is the fourth time McCaffrey has been up for the award this season, and he's won each of his previous three nominations.

Vote Your Favorite 49ers Players Into the 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Faithful, the polls are open for 2024 Pro Bowl Games voting!

Help us get your favorite San Francisco 49ers players to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on February 4!

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will feature a similar format to that of last year's festivities with multi-day AFC versus NFC competitions, featuring Pro Bowl Skills and culminating in an action-packed flag football game.

Spencer Burford Returns to Practice; George Odum Placed on Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Monday after enjoying three days rest following a 31-13 Thanksgiving victory over the Seattle Seahawks. With the win and a Detroit Lions loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 12, the 49ers catapulted into the No. 2 spot in conference standings and extended their lead in the NFC West.

49ers Raise Awareness to Personal Causes with My Cause My Cleats 👟

The San Francisco 49ers will reveal their passions beyond the game through their customized footwear for the NFL's 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign in Week 13.

In Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, players have the opportunity represent their chosen organizations through personally designed cleats that raise awareness for causes that are important to them.

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

49ers Faithful Get Festive at Lumen Field Stadium for Thanksgiving Day 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Reveal 2023 'My Cause My Cleats'

See which causes the 49ers are supporting with their one-of-a-kind cleats in this season's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign presented by Shoe Palace.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
Prostate Cancer Foundation
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
Prostate Cancer Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
SPAAT
WR Deebo Samuel
SPAAT
SPAAT

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
Operation Freedom Paws
TE George Kittle
Operation Freedom Paws

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
Child Advocates of Silicon Valley
QB Brock Purdy
Child Advocates of Silicon Valley

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
Hawai'i Community Foundation - Mauii Strong Fund
S Talanoa Hufanga
Hawai'i Community Foundation - Mauii Strong Fund

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
Boys & Girls Club of America
WR Brandon Aiyuk
Boys & Girls Club of America

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
National Breast Cancer Foundation
FB Kyle Juszczyk
National Breast Cancer Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
John Lynch Foundation/Gary Sinise Foundation
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
John Lynch Foundation/Gary Sinise Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
Armstead Academic Project
DL Arik Armstead
Armstead Academic Project

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
Bill Wilson Center
LB Dre Greenlaw
Bill Wilson Center

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
49ers PREP
WR Jauan Jennings
49ers PREP

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
TUFF
K Jake Moody
TUFF
TUFF

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
YMCA Bayview Hunters Point
CB Samuel Womack III
YMCA Bayview Hunters Point

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
COPD Foundation
LB Fred Warner
COPD Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland
Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation
Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland
Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
RYSE
DB Deommodore Lenoir
RYSE
RYSE

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
Sarcoma Foundation of America
T Trent Williams
Sarcoma Foundation of America

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
Living for Zachary
OL Jake Brendel
Living for Zachary

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
Football Camp for the Stars
CB Charvarius Ward
Football Camp for the Stars

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
Mercy Housing
OL Spencer Burford
Mercy Housing

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
Dreams Come True of Louisiana
RB Elijah Mitchell
Dreams Come True of Louisiana

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
T.Y. McGill Jr. Foundation
DL T.Y. McGill
T.Y. McGill Jr. Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
Offensive Assistant Miguel Reveles
Ronald McDonald House
Offensive Assistant Miguel Reveles
Ronald McDonald House

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
American Liver Foundation
S George Odum
American Liver Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
95 Problems Foundation
DL Drake Jackson
95 Problems Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
CWA Veteran Hunt Program
OL Colton McKivitz
CWA Veteran Hunt Program

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
CityTeam
DT Javon Kinlaw
CityTeam

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
49ers EDU
OL Jaylon Moore
49ers EDU

Kym Fortino/49ers
Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz
Gift of Life
Offensive Quality Control Coach Deuce Schwartz
Gift of Life
Gift of Life

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
Autism Tree
TE Ross Dwelley
Autism Tree

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano
Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies
OL Jon Feliciano
Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies

Kym Fortino/49ers
Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn
Humane Society Silicon Valley
Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn

Humane Society Silicon Valley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Randy Gregory
HEADstrong Foundation
DL Randy Gregory
HEADstrong Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
South County Football Alumni Association
LB Oren Burks
South County Football Alumni Association

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
The Michael J. Fox Foundation
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
NEGU
QB Sam Darnold
NEGU
NEGU

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
Hope 139
TE Charlie Woerner
Hope 139
Hope 139

Kym Fortino/49ers
Assistant Defensive Line Coach Darryl Tapp
Tapp Family Fund
Assistant Defensive Line Coach Darryl Tapp
Tapp Family Fund
Tapp Family Fund

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 31-13 Win Over Seahawks 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

CB Charvarius Ward, RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle
CB Charvarius Ward, RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Seattle Seahawks DE Dre'Mont Jones, DL Nick Bosa
Seattle Seahawks DE Dre'Mont Jones, DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 31-13 Win Over Seahawks
49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 31-13 Win Over Seahawks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith, QB Brock Purdy
Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Seattle Seahawks LB Devin Bush, K Jake Moody, Seattle Seahawks C Olu Oluwatimi, WR Ronnie Bell, CB Ambry Thomas
Seattle Seahawks LB Devin Bush, K Jake Moody, Seattle Seahawks C Olu Oluwatimi, WR Ronnie Bell, CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
Seattle Seahawks DL Dre'Mont Jones, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Seattle Seahawks DL Dre'Mont Jones, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, WR Deebo Samuel, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle
CB Charvarius Ward, WR Deebo Samuel, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown, Seattle Seahawks LS Chris Stoll
S Ji'Ayir Brown, Seattle Seahawks LS Chris Stoll

Kym Fortino/49ers
Seattle Seahawks SS Jamal Adams, CB Charvarius Ward
Seattle Seahawks SS Jamal Adams, CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
Seattle Seahawks S Julian Love, OL Aaron Banks
Seattle Seahawks S Julian Love, OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, WR Deebo Samuel, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle
CB Charvarius Ward, WR Deebo Samuel, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk
RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 31-13 Win
49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 31-13 Win Over Seahawks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
🎧 Listen In

