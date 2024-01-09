Morning Report: Top PFF Grades Following #LARvsSF 🗞️

Aiyuk, Pryor and Oliver Earn Top PFF Grades from #LARvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the regular season at home in a low stakes matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. With both sides opting to rest their starting quarterbacks, it was Sam Darnold under center for the 49ers and Carson Wentz for the Rams, and at almost ever other position, the majority of the snaps were taken by rotational players, newcomers and younger members of each team. San Francisco fell short by a point in the finale and will end the 2023 season with a 12-5 record.