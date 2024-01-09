Morning Report: Top PFF Grades Following #LARvsSF 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
NFL Firsts for Hawkins and Beal Jr.; Stats and Facts from #LARvsSF
- The 49ers finished the 2023 regular season with 491 total points scored, which is the second-most points scored in the regular season in franchise history.
- The 49ers also registered 6,773 yards in the regular season, which is the second-most total yards in the regular season in franchise history.
- The 49ers scored a touchdown on their opening possession for the 10th time this season and have scored an NFL-high 76 points on the opening possession of games this season.
Aiyuk, Pryor and Oliver Earn Top PFF Grades from #LARvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers closed out the regular season at home in a low stakes matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. With both sides opting to rest their starting quarterbacks, it was Sam Darnold under center for the 49ers and Carson Wentz for the Rams, and at almost ever other position, the majority of the snaps were taken by rotational players, newcomers and younger members of each team. San Francisco fell short by a point in the finale and will end the 2023 season with a 12-5 record.
49ers 2024 Opponents Set as Regular Season Comes to a Close
The San Francisco 49ers are turning their attention to the NFL playoffs with the regular season now officially in the books. And while the team and the world awaits to see which NFC team the 49ers will contend with in the Divisional Round, it's a great time to look ahead to the opponents San Francisco will go toe-to-toe with in the 2024 season.
49ers Fall Short to the Rams in the Season Finale; 5 Takeaways from #LARvsSF
With the NFC's top seed secured in Week 17, the San Francisco 49ers entered their regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams with no playoff implications on the line. As a result, the red and gold had a unique opportunity to rest starting quarterback Brock Purdy and several of their injured playmakers in an effort to get the team as healthy as possible for the NFC Divisional Round. The 49ers will close the 2023 slate with a 12-5 record following Sunday's 21-20 loss to Los Angeles.
What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say Following Week 18
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on quarterback Sam Darnold's performance in Week 18:
"I thought Sam did some real good things. He made a number of plays that kept us out there, he did a great job scrambling, he was awesome on his sneaks, the quarterback draw, then he moved the chains another time with his legs, made some big throws... I was happy with Sam today."
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 18 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's® Stadium.
Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 18 matchup.