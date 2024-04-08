Morning Report: Top Draft Prospects From Every Position 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, April 8th.
New and Notable
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks Names His Top 2024 Draft Prospects by Position
The push to the 2024 NFL Draft continues, and with less than four weeks away from the start of the big event, teams are fine-tuning their draft boards and analysts are further examining the upside of top-ranked prospects.
For the first time since 2021, the San Francisco 49ers are slated to make a first-round draft pick, making this draft all the more interesting for a team fresh off of a Super Bowl LVIII appearance. While a lot of question marks on special teams and the defensive side of the ball were addressed in free agency, the red and gold could be in the market for some offensive talent to add to their roster via the draft. The departures of tight end Charlie Woerner, offensive lineman Matt Pryor and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III are just some of the potential areas of need for San Francisco. Also keep an eye on the safety position with both of the 49ers starters from last season, Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson Sr., with uncertain futures. Gipson Sr. remains a free agent, and Hufanga is working his way back from a season-ending ACL tear.
5 Things to Know: 49ers Newest Linebackers
The San Francisco 49ers added two veterans to its linebacker corps, signing De'Vondre Campbell and Ezekiel Turner to one-year deals in free agency.
Rebuilding depth at the linebacker position was a major point of focus for San Francisco during the offseason. Campbell and Turner bring crucial reinforcement to both the linebacker and special teams rooms which lost Oren Burks and Randy Gregory in free agency and while Dre Greenlaw works his way back from a season-ending Achilles injury.
49ers 2024 Schedule for Offseason Workouts, OTAs and Minicamp
The "offseason" isn't as long as it seems - while the San Francisco 49ers aren't suiting up for a game anytime soon, the team is less than two weeks away from the start of their offseason workout program. Per NFL guidelines, teams with returning head coaches can open up offseason workout programs on April 15th, and this first portion of workouts is part of a three-phase plan with specific parameters for player participation.
Best Players Available on NFL Network's 'Top 101 Free Agents of 2024'
The height of the free agency frenzy is in the rearview mirror for most teams as their primary focus shifts to the 2024 NFL Draft. While the last three-ish weeks have been about revamping teams with existing NFL talent, the selection process at the end of the month will bring in the top-ranked college talent to the rosters of all 32 clubs.
The San Francisco 49ers, who were incredibly active in the free agent market, added 11 new players (one via trade) since the start of the new league year. Most of San Francisco's moves during free agency helped address needs on the defensive side of the ball and on special teams with just two offensive playmakers, quarterback Joshua Dobbs and offensive lineman Brandon Parker signed.
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Greg Harris throughout the 2023 season.
San Francisco 49ers former running back Ricky Watters celebrates his birthday on April 7.
Reviewing some of the best looks from San Francisco 49ers Tight end George Kittle throughout the 2023 season.