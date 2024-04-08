 Skip to main content
Advertising
Powered By

Morning Report: Top Draft Prospects From Every Position 🗞️

Apr 08, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, April 8th.

New and Notable

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks Names His Top 2024 Draft Prospects by Position

The push to the 2024 NFL Draft continues, and with less than four weeks away from the start of the big event, teams are fine-tuning their draft boards and analysts are further examining the upside of top-ranked prospects.

For the first time since 2021, the San Francisco 49ers are slated to make a first-round draft pick, making this draft all the more interesting for a team fresh off of a Super Bowl LVIII appearance. While a lot of question marks on special teams and the defensive side of the ball were addressed in free agency, the red and gold could be in the market for some offensive talent to add to their roster via the draft. The departures of tight end Charlie Woerner, offensive lineman Matt Pryor and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III are just some of the potential areas of need for San Francisco. Also keep an eye on the safety position with both of the 49ers starters from last season, Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson Sr., with uncertain futures. Gipson Sr. remains a free agent, and Hufanga is working his way back from a season-ending ACL tear.

Learn More >>>

5 Things to Know: 49ers Newest Linebackers

The San Francisco 49ers added two veterans to its linebacker corps, signing De'Vondre Campbell and Ezekiel Turner to one-year deals in free agency.

Rebuilding depth at the linebacker position was a major point of focus for San Francisco during the offseason. Campbell and Turner bring crucial reinforcement to both the linebacker and special teams rooms which lost Oren Burks and Randy Gregory in free agency and while Dre Greenlaw works his way back from a season-ending Achilles injury.

Learn More >>>

49ers 2024 Schedule for Offseason Workouts, OTAs and Minicamp

The "offseason" isn't as long as it seems - while the San Francisco 49ers aren't suiting up for a game anytime soon, the team is less than two weeks away from the start of their offseason workout program. Per NFL guidelines, teams with returning head coaches can open up offseason workout programs on April 15th, and this first portion of workouts is part of a three-phase plan with specific parameters for player participation.

Learn More >>>

Best Players Available on NFL Network's 'Top 101 Free Agents of 2024'

The height of the free agency frenzy is in the rearview mirror for most teams as their primary focus shifts to the 2024 NFL Draft. While the last three-ish weeks have been about revamping teams with existing NFL talent, the selection process at the end of the month will bring in the top-ranked college talent to the rosters of all 32 clubs.

The San Francisco 49ers, who were incredibly active in the free agent market, added 11 new players (one via trade) since the start of the new league year. Most of San Francisco's moves during free agency helped address needs on the defensive side of the ball and on special teams with just two offensive playmakers, quarterback Joshua Dobbs and offensive lineman Brandon Parker signed.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

49ers 2023 Photographer Spotlight: Greg Harris 📸

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Greg Harris throughout the 2023 season.

Super Bowl LVIII
1 / 21

Super Bowl LVIII

Greg Harris/49ers
NFL Super Bowl Experience
2 / 21

NFL Super Bowl Experience

Greg Harris/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
3 / 21

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Greg Harris/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Greg Harris/49ers
Usher, Alicia Keys
5 / 21

Usher, Alicia Keys

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 21

49ers Faithful

Greg Harris/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Greg Harris/49ers
Dr. John York
8 / 21

Dr. John York

Greg Harris/49ers
NFL Super Bowl Experience
9 / 21

NFL Super Bowl Experience

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 21

49ers Faithful

Greg Harris/49ers
NFL Super Bowl Experience
11 / 21

NFL Super Bowl Experience

Greg Harris/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
12 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel

Greg Harris/49ers
NFL Super Bowl Experience
13 / 21

NFL Super Bowl Experience

Greg Harris/49ers
Reba McEntire
14 / 21

Reba McEntire

Greg Harris/49ers
Super Bowl LVIII
15 / 21

Super Bowl LVIII

Greg Harris/49ers
K Jake Moody
16 / 21

K Jake Moody

Greg Harris/49ers
NFL Super Bowl Experience
17 / 21

NFL Super Bowl Experience

Greg Harris/49ers
Usher
18 / 21

Usher

Greg Harris/49ers
NFL Super Bowl Experience
19 / 21

NFL Super Bowl Experience

Greg Harris/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
20 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Greg Harris/49ers
NFL Super Bowl Experience
21 / 21

NFL Super Bowl Experience

Greg Harris/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Happy Birthday to Ricky Watters!

San Francisco 49ers former running back Ricky Watters celebrates his birthday on April 7.

Ricky Watters
1 / 10

Ricky Watters

49ers
Ricky Watters
2 / 10

Ricky Watters

49ers
Ricky Watters
3 / 10

Ricky Watters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Ricky Watters
4 / 10

Ricky Watters

49ers
Ricky Watters
5 / 10

Ricky Watters

49ers
Ricky Watters
6 / 10

Ricky Watters

49ers
Ricky Watters
7 / 10

Ricky Watters

49ers
Ricky Watters
8 / 10

Ricky Watters

49ers
Ricky Watters
9 / 10

Ricky Watters

AP Images
Ricky Watters
10 / 10

Ricky Watters

Bill Fox/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2023 in Review: Best of George Kittle Gameday Fits 👔

Reviewing some of the best looks from San Francisco 49ers Tight end George Kittle throughout the 2023 season.

TE George Kittle
1 / 19

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 19

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
5 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 19

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
7 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
9 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
11 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
12 / 19

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
13 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
14 / 19

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
16 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
17 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
19 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Dates Set for 49ers 2024 OTAs, Minicamp 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: NFL Network Updates Top Free Agents List 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Newest Defensive Linemen 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Experts' Predictions on the 49ers First Round Draft Pick 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Kittle, Hufanga and Greenlaw 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Shanahan Reviews Brock Purdy's Progression in Year 2 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Offseason Plans and Updates on Brandon Aiyuk 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Experts Weigh In on 49ers Free Agency 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Learn More about the Newest 49ers 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Linebacker to a One-Year Deal 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Quarterback to a One-Year Deal 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising