Powered By

Morning Report: Steve Wilks Previews 49ers Defense in 2023

May 15, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, May 15th.

New and Notable

The Defensive Philosophy Steve Wilks is Bringing to the 49ers in 2023

For an organization that's had significant turnover at the defensive coordinator position, the San Francisco 49ers were looking to maintain continuity in defensive philosophy with whomever was chosen to replace former DC DeMeco Ryans. Given that the team closed out the year as the league's No. 1 overall defense, it's not much of a surprise San Francisco didn't want to stray from their proven formula for success.

Learn More >>>

Quote Roundup: Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks' First Press Conference with 49ers

On Friday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers newest defensive coordinator Steve Wilks introduced himself to the Faithful by holding his first press conference with the team.

The 49ers announced the hiring of Wilks as the team's defensive coordinator earlier this offseason in March, following the departure of DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans.

Learn More >>>

49ers Sign Nine 2023 Draft Picks, 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed each of the team's nine draft picks to four-year deals as well as 12 undrafted free agents.

Learn More >>>

Jersey Numbers for the 49ers 2023 Draft Class

On Friday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers announced they had signed each of the team’s draft picks to four-year deals.

With the team's rookie minicamp kicking off on Thursday, the newest members of the 49ers are excited to get to work. The Faithful are just as excited to cheer on the new faces in The Bay and can now get a first look at which numbers the first-year players will be sporting on the field.

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the 49ers Schedule Reveal Video Shoot

Go behind the scenes during the 49ers schedule reveal video shoot at Levi's® Stadium.

Locksmith
1 / 36

Locksmith

Hayley Hom/49ers
Locksmith
2 / 36

Locksmith

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
3 / 36

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
Locksmith
4 / 36

Locksmith

Hayley Hom/49ers
Chonkster
5 / 36

Chonkster

Hayley Hom/49ers
Locksmith
6 / 36

Locksmith

Hayley Hom/49ers
Timeless
7 / 36

Timeless

Hayley Hom/49ers
Locksmith
8 / 36

Locksmith

Hayley Hom/49ers
Chonkster, Jayden, OG Mike Chaos, Lil Whiz
9 / 36

Chonkster, Jayden, OG Mike Chaos, Lil Whiz

Hayley Hom/49ers
Locksmith
10 / 36

Locksmith

Hayley Hom/49ers
Jayden, Lil Wiz
11 / 36

Jayden, Lil Wiz

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
12 / 36

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
Locksmith
13 / 36

Locksmith

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
14 / 36

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
Timeless
15 / 36

Timeless

Hayley Hom/49ers
Locksmith
16 / 36

Locksmith

Hayley Hom/49ers
Locksmith
17 / 36

Locksmith

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
18 / 36

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
Timeless
19 / 36

Timeless

AJ Murray/49ers
Locksmith
20 / 36

Locksmith

Hayley Hom/49ers
OG Mike Chaos, Lil Wiz
21 / 36

OG Mike Chaos, Lil Wiz

Hayley Hom/49ers
Locksmith
22 / 36

Locksmith

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
23 / 36

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
Locksmith
24 / 36

Locksmith

Hayley Hom/49ers
Jayden, Lil Wiz
25 / 36

Jayden, Lil Wiz

Hayley Hom/49ers
Locksmith
26 / 36

Locksmith

Hayley Hom/49ers
Locksmith
27 / 36

Locksmith

Hayley Hom/49ers
Chonkster, OG Mike Chaos
28 / 36

Chonkster, OG Mike Chaos

Hayley Hom/49ers
Locksmith
29 / 36

Locksmith

Hayley Hom/49ers
OG Mike Chaos, Jayden
30 / 36

OG Mike Chaos, Jayden

Hayley Hom/49ers
Locksmith
31 / 36

Locksmith

Hayley Hom/49ers
Locksmith
32 / 36

Locksmith

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
33 / 36

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
Locksmith
34 / 36

Locksmith

Hayley Hom/49ers
Chonkster, OG Mike Chaos
35 / 36

Chonkster, OG Mike Chaos

Hayley Hom/49ers
Locksmith
36 / 36

Locksmith

Hayley Hom/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

San Francisco 49ers 2023 Schedule in Photos

Check out the 49ers home and away matchups for the 2023 regular season season.

September 10, 10:00 am PT
1 / 17
Week 1: San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers

September 10, 10:00 am PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
September 17, 1:05 pm PT
2 / 17
Week 2: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

September 17, 1:05 pm PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Thursday Night Football September 21, 5:15 pm PT
3 / 17
Week 3: New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers

Thursday Night Football
September 21, 5:15 pm PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
October 1, 1:25 pm PT
4 / 17
Week 4: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

October 1, 1:25 pm PT

Austin Ginn/49ers
Sunday Night Football October 8, 5:20 pm PT
5 / 17
Week 5: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sunday Night Football
October 8, 5:20 pm PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
October 15, 10:00 am PT
6 / 17
Week 6: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns

October 15, 10:00 am PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Monday Night Football October 23, 5:15 pm PT
7 / 17
Week 7: San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

Monday Night Football
October 23, 5:15 pm PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
October 29, 1:25 pm PT
8 / 17
Week 8: Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers

October 29, 1:25 pm PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
November 12, 10:00 am PT
9 / 17
Week 10: San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars

November 12, 10:00 am PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
November 19, 1:05 pm PT
10 / 17
Week 11: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers

November 19, 1:05 pm PT

Kym Fortino/49ers
November 23, 5:20 pm PT
11 / 17
Week 12: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

November 23, 5:20 pm PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
December 3, 1:25 pm PT
12 / 17
Week 13: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

December 3, 1:25 pm PT

Kym Fortino/49ers
December 10, 1:05 pm PT
13 / 17
Week 14: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

December 10, 1:05 pm PT

Kym Fortino/49ers
December 17, 1:05 pm PT
14 / 17
Week 15: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

December 17, 1:05 pm PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Monday Night Football December 25, 5:15 pm PT
15 / 17
Week 16: Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers

Monday Night Football
December 25, 5:15 pm PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
December 31, 10:00 am PT
16 / 17
Week 17: San Francisco 49ers at Washington Commanders

December 31, 10:00 am PT

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Date and Time TBD
17 / 17
Week 18: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date and Time TBD

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce 2023 Schedule

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Details for Eagles, Cowboys 2023 Matchups

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Bleacher Report Puts 49ers Defense No. 1

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Three Players to One-Year Deals

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Tight End Cameron Latu

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Kicker Jake Moody

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Reviewing the Latest Coach and Roster Announcements

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Where Do 49ers Land in Updated NFL Power Rankings?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Rookie Ji'Ayir Brown

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping the 2023 NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising