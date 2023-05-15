Morning Report: Steve Wilks Previews 49ers Defense in 2023

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
The Defensive Philosophy Steve Wilks is Bringing to the 49ers in 2023
For an organization that's had significant turnover at the defensive coordinator position, the San Francisco 49ers were looking to maintain continuity in defensive philosophy with whomever was chosen to replace former DC DeMeco Ryans. Given that the team closed out the year as the league's No. 1 overall defense, it's not much of a surprise San Francisco didn't want to stray from their proven formula for success.
Quote Roundup: Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks' First Press Conference with 49ers
On Friday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers newest defensive coordinator Steve Wilks introduced himself to the Faithful by holding his first press conference with the team.
The 49ers announced the hiring of Wilks as the team's defensive coordinator earlier this offseason in March, following the departure of DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans.
49ers Sign Nine 2023 Draft Picks, 12 Undrafted Free Agents
The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed each of the team's nine draft picks to four-year deals as well as 12 undrafted free agents.
Jersey Numbers for the 49ers 2023 Draft Class
On Friday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers announced they had signed each of the team’s draft picks to four-year deals.
With the team's rookie minicamp kicking off on Thursday, the newest members of the 49ers are excited to get to work. The Faithful are just as excited to cheer on the new faces in The Bay and can now get a first look at which numbers the first-year players will be sporting on the field.
What to Watch
