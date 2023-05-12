Quote Roundup: Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks' First Press Conference with 49ers

Wilks on what it's like to work with the 49ers:

"I want to say how happy I am to be here. It didn't take me long to really realize why this place is so successful. You see it from the outside, from afar, but once I got here and had the opportunity to meet ownership and to spend some time with (general manager) John (Lynch) and (head coach) Kyle (Shanahan), it all came to reality for me, so to be here is definitely a blessing for me. To be around this talented defense, the players that we have and the things that we were able to do in free agency and also in the draft, I'm extremely excited and looking forward to the season."

Wilks on bringing new ideas to the 49ers system:

"You have to embrace the success that they've had here. I think it is a foundation that we all agree we wanted to keep, and I think it is an opportunity as we go through the process, which we already have, to try to tweak things a little bit. I still think there's room for improvement. If you talk to the players, they would tell you the same, so when it's not broke, you don't really want to try to fix it, and once again, we've had a lot of success around here and we just want to continue to build on that."

Wilks on the 49ers defensive front:

"Everything we do starts up front. When you look at how dominant we've been over the years, it is because of our defensive line and we've done a great job building that through the draft. As I just alluded to, we did some great things in free agency this past year. (Defensive line coach Kris) Kocurek does a tremendous job. He's one of the best in the business at what he does, and he's had a major impact on this defense, so that was really the biggest thing that stood out to me, was just how great we were up front consistently over the years."

Wilks on the progress of players on the defensive line:

"Javon Kinlaw has just been tremendous since I've been here. The day that I came in on my interview, he was here working out. He has not missed a day of offseason training, so I'm excited to see exactly where he's going to be. It's the same thing with Drake Jackson. Drake has been here all spring working out, doing the things that he needs to do to improve his game. He's gained a lot of weight, he's in there with Kocurek and I'm just excited to see exactly what he's going to do and how he's going to progress in his second year."

Wilks on Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa:

"I've only heard great things about him, even before I got here. Just his personality, going around the league, different guys that I know and how they just rant and rave about him. The work ethic that he has most importantly is just across the board. The standard is set here. These guys work extremely hard, and I'm so impressed just watching those guys work even in phase one. I would just watch the individual period every day and see how they work at all three levels of the defense and Bosa is a leader of that. He exemplifies that each and every day."

Wilks on his expertise as a defensive coordinator: