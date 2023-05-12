Mark Your Calendars! 49ers Reveal 2023 Season Schedule

The San Francisco 49ers have announced their full 2023 regular season slate complete with opponents, dates and times.

The composition of the schedule is determined by both the league's rotating division system and San Francisco's top four finish in 2022. In the upcoming season, the 49ers will face opponents from the NFC East and AFC North in cross-divisional play. The final nine games of the schedule are made up of San Francisco's twice-a-year matchups with NFC West opponents and three additional games against other division champions from 2022. Those teams are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the NFC South, the Minnesota Vikings from the NFC North and the Jacksonville Jaguars from the AFC South.

San Francisco will open up the season on the road for a third-straight year, kicking things off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 before traveling to Los Angeles for its first divisional bout of 2023 the following Sunday. Levi's® Stadium is slated to welcome in the Faithful in Week 3 for the 49ers home opener versus the New York Giants on Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football." This matchup is one of the 49ers five primetime games during the 2023 regular season. The other four include one contest on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" (Week 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys), another on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" (Week 7 vs. Vikings), one on ABC's "Monday Night Football" (Week 16 vs. Baltimore Ravens) and an NBC holiday game (Week 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks).

Week 1 – Sunday, September 10 at Pittsburgh Steelers – 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX

San Francisco is 12-10 all-time against the Steelers.

The 49ers last played Pittsburgh at home during the 2019 campaign and are set to make their first appearance at Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) since September of the 2015 season.

Week 2 – Sunday, September 17 at Los Angeles Rams – 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX

The 49ers are riding an eight-game regular season win streak over the Rams heading into their Week 2 matchup.

San Francisco leads the series 77-68-3 and is 1-1 in postseason meetings against LA.

Week 3 – Thursday, September 21 vs. New York Giants – 5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video

The last time the 49ers defeated the Giants at Levi's® Stadium was in November of the 2017 season.

The series between San Francisco and New York is tied 21-21, including regular and playoff games.

Week 4 – Sunday, October 1 vs. Arizona Cardinals – 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

San Francisco is looking to extend a two-game win streak over the Cardinals in 2023.

The 49ers and Cardinals last met in the 2022 regular season finale, resulting in a 38-13 win for the red and gold.

Week 5 – Sunday, October 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys – 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC

This is a rematch of the 49ers NFC Divisional Round Game of last season. With the 19-12 win over Dallas, SF punched its ticket to a second-straight NFC Championship Game appearance.

The Week 5 matchup is the third-straight meeting between the 49ers and Cowboys over the last three seasons.

The series between San Francisco and Dallas is tied 19-19-1, including regular season and playoff contests.

Week 6 – Sunday, October 15 at Cleveland Browns – 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX

The 49ers will play the Browns in the Midwest for the first time in eight years and look to clinch their first victory in Cleveland's territory since 1984.

The Browns are one of 12 teams with a change at the starting quarterback position from Week 1 of the 2022 season. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett signed with the Washington Commanders in the offseason.

Week 7 – Monday, October 23 at Minnesota Vikings – 5:15 p.m. PT on ESPN

The Vikings are one of the six NFC playoff teams the 49ers will face during the 2023 season.

The 49ers traveled to Minnesota for joint practices and a preseason matchup with the Vikings in 2022, but their last regular season battle dates back to Week 12 of 2021.

Week 8 – Sunday, October 29 vs. Cincinnati Bengals – 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS

This is one of the 23 Super Bowl rematches slated for the 2023 season. San Francisco and Cincinnati clashed in Super Bowl XVI (1981) and XXXIII (1988).

San Francisco owns a series record of 13-4 over the Bengals.

Week 9 – BYE

Week 10 – Sunday, November 12 at Jacksonville Jaguars – 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX

The 49ers last played in Jacksonville during the 2021 season, resulting in a 30-10 win for the red and gold.

San Francisco has played the Jaguars six times and leads the overall series 4-2.

Week 11 – Sunday, November 19 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX

These two teams last met in Week 14 of the 2022 season, resulting in a 35-7 victory for SF in quarterback Brock Purdy's first-career start.

San Francisco has outpaced the Buccaneers 19-7 in the all-time series.

Week 12 – Thursday, November 23 at Seattle Seahawks – 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC – Thanksgiving

The 49ers last Thanksgiving game was played at home versus the Seattle Seahawks during the 2014 season.

San Francisco swept Seattle in 2022, ending the Seahawks playoff run in the NFC Wild Card Game.

Week 13 – Sunday, December 3 at Philadelphia Eagles – 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

This matchup is a rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship Game in which the 49ers fell short 31-7.

For defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, this will be the first contest played against his former team since signing on with the 49ers in free agency.

Week 14 – Sunday, December 10 vs. Seattle Seahawks – 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX

The 49ers are looking to repeat a regular season sweep of their NFC West opponents.

San Francisco defeated the Seahawks twice in their regular season divisional matchups, topping Seattle 27-7 in Week 2 and 21-13 in Week 15.

Week 15 – Sunday, December 17 at Arizona Cardinals – 1:05 p.m. PT on CBS

San Francisco owns the all-time record over the Cardinals 34-29.

The last time the 49ers picked up a "W" in Glendale was in Week 16 of the 2020 season. The 49ers swept the Cardinals in 2022, but played the away matchup in Mexico City.

Week 16 – Monday, December 25 vs. Baltimore Ravens – 5:15 p.m. PT on ABC – Christmas Day

The 49ers are making a return to the NFL on Christmas Day for the first time since 1993.

The last time these two teams met was in Week 13 of the 2019 campaign and resulted in one of just three regular season losses by the 49ers on the way to their Super Bowl LIV appearance.

Week 17 – Sunday, December 31 at Washington Commanders – 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX

The 49ers will face the Commanders in back-to-back seasons, last taking on Washington in Week 16 of the 2022 campaign.

San Francisco owns the overall record over the Commanders, leading the series 19-11-1.

Week 18 – January vs. Los Angeles Rams – Time, Date and Network TBD

The 49ers will close out the 2023 regular season slate the same way they did in 2021, against their in-state and NFC West rival.

San Francisco has not lost a game at home against the Rams since Week 7 of the 2018 season.