Morning Report: Six 49ers Free Agents Ranked on PFF's Top 100 List

Six 49ers Land on PFF's Top 100 Players Set to Become Free Agents
With a week to go before the start of NFL free agency and the new league year, teams across the league are preparing to make moves for active players in the hopes of bolstering their rosters ahead of the 2023 season. As it stands, the San Francisco 49ers will have a total of 25 players hitting the open market on March 15 now that long snapper Taybor Pepper was signed to a three-year extension and the team opted to tender exclusive rights free agent Jauan Jennings.
George Kittle Makes PFF's Top Tight Ends List
**
With the 2022 NFL league year coming to a close, national outlets have begun compiling lists of the best players, moments and stats from around the league.
link-placeholder-0] (PFF) took into account every final offensive grade they formulated and created a list ranking their 15 best tight ends from the 2022 NFL regular season and six-year San Francisco 49ers tight end [George Kittle made the list.
Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Joins 'Bussin' With The Boys' 🚌
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey joined former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast. In the episode, McCaffrey discussed playing football from eight years old to playing in the NFC Championship Game.
Trey Lance Shows Love to Women's Sports in the Bay Area
Attending women's basketball games has become one of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance's favorite pastimes during the offseason.
At the beginning of Women's History Month, Lance joined fellow quarterback Josh Johnson to cheer on Johnson's daughter, Jhai, a 6-foot-3 freshman center for the Oakland Tech Lady Bulldogs in the 2023 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships Division I tournament.
Look back at some of the best celebrations from 49ers players throughout the 2022 season.