Morning Report: Six 49ers Free Agents Ranked on PFF's Top 100 List

Six 49ers Land on PFF's Top 100 Players Set to Become Free Agents

With a week to go before the start of NFL free agency and the new league year, teams across the league are preparing to make moves for active players in the hopes of bolstering their rosters ahead of the 2023 season. As it stands, the San Francisco 49ers will have a total of 25 players hitting the open market on March 15 now that long snapper Taybor Pepper was signed to a three-year extension and the team opted to tender exclusive rights free agent Jauan Jennings.