Trey Lance Shows Love to Women's Sports in the Bay Area

Mar 08, 2023 at 02:10 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Attending women's basketball games has become one of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance's favorite pastimes during the offseason.

At the beginning of Women's History Month, Lance joined fellow quarterback Josh Johnson to cheer on Johnson's daughter, Jhai, a 6-foot-3 freshman center for the Oakland Tech Lady Bulldogs in the 2023 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships Division I tournament.

Related Links

"Women work just as hard as men in their sports and absolutely deserve the same support, recognition, and appreciation that men get," Lance said. "I love getting opportunities to watch athletes compete at such a high level, whether it's men or women."

Lance has also enjoyed some college basketball this offseason. In February, the quarterback and his teammate Javon Kinlaw showed #BayAreaUnite support at the Stanford Cardinal women's basketball game against the UCLA Bruins.

Lance has also been spotted with Bay Area star Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry sitting courtside at another Stanford women's basketball game. Curry is a regular at Stanford women's hoops games as his godsister, Cameron Brink, is a standout forward on the Cardinal roster.

Related Content

news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Joins 'Bussin' With The Boys' 🚌

Christian McCaffrey joined former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast.

news

2023 NFL Combine Top Performers vs. 49ers Equivalents

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books. Take a look at the top performers from the week-long evaluation and their San Francisco 49ers counterparts.

news

Morning Report: Players to Watch Following 'Breakthrough' Sophomore Seasons

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: PFF Names Brandon Aiyuk to Top 25 WRs of 2022

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising