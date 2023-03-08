Trey Lance Shows Love to Women's Sports in the Bay Area

Attending women's basketball games has become one of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance's favorite pastimes during the offseason.
At the beginning of Women's History Month, Lance joined fellow quarterback Josh Johnson to cheer on Johnson's daughter, Jhai, a 6-foot-3 freshman center for the Oakland Tech Lady Bulldogs in the 2023 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships Division I tournament.
"Women work just as hard as men in their sports and absolutely deserve the same support, recognition, and appreciation that men get," Lance said. "I love getting opportunities to watch athletes compete at such a high level, whether it's men or women."
Lance has also enjoyed some college basketball this offseason. In February, the quarterback and his teammate Javon Kinlaw showed #BayAreaUnite support at the Stanford Cardinal women's basketball game against the UCLA Bruins.
Lance has also been spotted with Bay Area star Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry sitting courtside at another Stanford women's basketball game. Curry is a regular at Stanford women's hoops games as his godsister, Cameron Brink, is a standout forward on the Cardinal roster.