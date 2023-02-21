Off the Field: Trey Lance, Javon Kinlaw Sit Courtside at Stanford Game 🏀

While the San Francisco 49ers are off until offseason team activities in April, a couple of teammates are enjoying their break with some college basketball.
49ers quarterback Trey Lance and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw were spotted sitting on the sideline of Monday night's UCLA Bruins versus Stanford Cardinals women's basketball game at the Maples Pavilion in Stanford, CA.
The Stanford women's basketball team had a star-studded audience in their battle against the Bruins as Golden State Warriors two-time MVP point guard Stephen Curry was also in attendance for the rivalry contest.
The #BayAreaUnite support payed off for the local basketball team as the Cardinal defeated the Bruins 71-66 on Stanford's senior night.
Monday night's game wasn't the first time Lance and Curry cheered on the Cardinal at The Farm. The two Bay Area stars were also seen together at Friday night's game where Stanford defeated the USC Trojans women's basketball team 50-47.
The reigning NBA Finals champion is a regular at Stanford women's hoops games, becoming close with Stanford forward Cameron Brink's family.
"When I was growing up I played with a lot of young girls, we played a lot of pickup together," Curry said. "I love that the game is growing and getting some more exposure. I grew up watching sports and now to drive awareness on how good the women's game is, all that stuff matters. I've had my daughters here with me to watch, I've had my son here with me to watch the game, and they love it. And I'm supporting family, too."
The No. 3 ranked Cardinal have some exciting games lined up as they approach the 2023 March Madness women's NCAA tournament and are sure to receive some love from their neighboring Bay Area teams.