Presented by

Off the Field: Trey Lance, Javon Kinlaw Sit Courtside at Stanford Game 🏀

Feb 21, 2023 at 02:00 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

While the San Francisco 49ers are off until offseason team activities in April, a couple of teammates are enjoying their break with some college basketball.

49ers quarterback Trey Lance and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw were spotted sitting on the sideline of Monday night's UCLA Bruins versus Stanford Cardinals women's basketball game at the Maples Pavilion in Stanford, CA.

Related Links

The Stanford women's basketball team had a star-studded audience in their battle against the Bruins as Golden State Warriors two-time MVP point guard Stephen Curry was also in attendance for the rivalry contest.

The #BayAreaUnite support payed off for the local basketball team as the Cardinal defeated the Bruins 71-66 on Stanford's senior night.

Monday night's game wasn't the first time Lance and Curry cheered on the Cardinal at The Farm. The two Bay Area stars were also seen together at Friday night's game where Stanford defeated the USC Trojans women's basketball team 50-47.

The reigning NBA Finals champion is a regular at Stanford women's hoops games, becoming close with Stanford forward Cameron Brink's family.

"When I was growing up I played with a lot of young girls, we played a lot of pickup together," Curry said. "I love that the game is growing and getting some more exposure. I grew up watching sports and now to drive awareness on how good the women's game is, all that stuff matters. I've had my daughters here with me to watch, I've had my son here with me to watch the game, and they love it. And I'm supporting family, too."

The No. 3 ranked Cardinal have some exciting games lined up as they approach the 2023 March Madness women's NCAA tournament and are sure to receive some love from their neighboring Bay Area teams.

Related Content

news

Off the Field: Kittle Reveals Behind-the-Scenes to His NFL Honors Performance 🎤

George Kittle shared the process behind singing a Kelly Clarkson song at NFL Honors and the emotions he felt before taking the microphone.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Spread Holiday Cheer 🎁

For the 2022 holiday season, members of the San Francisco 49ers hosted events around the community to help make spirits bright for those who need it most.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Coach Gifts a Second Chance at Life🎗

In a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, 49ers offensive quality control coach Deuce Schwartz met his blood stem cell recipient, Tony Hartman.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Raise Awareness to Personal Causes with My Cause My Cleats 👟

This Sunday, the 49ers will wear their customized cleats on the field to amplify the causes close to their hearts off the field.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Offense Cheer on Golden State Warriors 🏀

Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk sat courtside to cheer the Warriors to victory.

news

Off the Field: Armstead Supports Education Equity for Sacramento Youth 📚

Arik Armstead donated $250,000 to Mercy Housing California to build on the education equity work that he has funded with the Armstead Academic Project.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Embrace Halloween Spirit at Pumpkin Patch 🎃

49ers players hosted a Halloween party with Best Buddies, Special Olympics, Camp for the Stars and Stanford Autism/DD Research Program.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Walk the Runway with Cancer Warriors 🎗

The 49ers hosted a fashion show featuring apparel donated by Levi's® that was modeled by guests who have had or are currently battling cancer alongside 49ers players.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Raise Awareness for Suicide Prevention 💙

San Francisco 49ers players worked with Find Your Anchor to create hope-filled boxes aimed at suicide prevention to send out to their Bay Area community.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Uplift and Inspire Bay Area Youth at RYSE 🌟

Spencer Burford, Azeez Al-Shaair and Marcelino McCrary-Ball visited RYSE, Inc. to connect with their local community and inspire marginalized youth.

news

Off the Field: Bay Area Teams Share Good Luck Messages Ahead of Week 1 📲

Bay Area Unite! Check out how teams wished their luck to the 49ers in the start of the 2022 NFL season.

Advertising