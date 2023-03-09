George Kittle Makes PFF's Top Tight Ends List

Here's how PFF graded the 49ers tight end:

"Kittle once again showed the all-around skill set we've become so accustomed to seeing from him. He finished 2022 ranked second among tight ends with an 87.8 receiving grade, and he also earned a third-ranked 69.5 run-blocking grade at the position. He paired those marks with a position-leading 137.1 passer rating when targeted and tied for second with 28 explosive catches (a catch that results in a 15-plus-yard gain).

"As a run blocker, Kittle finished the year tied for third among tight ends with a 10.9% positive run-block rate, while his 431 run-blocking snaps were the second most at the position."