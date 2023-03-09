George Kittle Makes PFF's Top Tight Ends List

With the 2022 NFL league year coming to a close, national outlets have begun compiling lists of the best players, moments and stats from around the league.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) took into account every final offensive grade they formulated and created a list ranking their 15 best tight ends from the 2022 NFL regular season and six-year San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle made the list.
Coming in at No. 2 with a PFF grade of 84.7, Kittle started in 15 games for San Francisco in 2022. Over the course of the season, he recorded 60 receptions for 765 yards, earning a trip to his fourth Pro Bowl and a second-team All-Pro honor. Kittle tied for the third-most receiving touchdowns in the league during the 2022 season, scoring a career-high 11 touchdowns.
Here's how PFF graded the 49ers tight end:
"Kittle once again showed the all-around skill set we've become so accustomed to seeing from him. He finished 2022 ranked second among tight ends with an 87.8 receiving grade, and he also earned a third-ranked 69.5 run-blocking grade at the position. He paired those marks with a position-leading 137.1 passer rating when targeted and tied for second with 28 explosive catches (a catch that results in a 15-plus-yard gain).
"As a run blocker, Kittle finished the year tied for third among tight ends with a 10.9% positive run-block rate, while his 431 run-blocking snaps were the second most at the position."
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took the top spot on the list with a PFF grade of 91.3. To see where other tight ends around the league landed on the list, check out the full ranking here.
Look back at some of the best celebrations from 49ers players throughout the 2022 season.