George Kittle Makes PFF's Top Tight Ends List

Mar 09, 2023 at 10:25 AM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

With the 2022 NFL league year coming to a close, national outlets have begun compiling lists of the best players, moments and stats from around the league.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) took into account every final offensive grade they formulated and created a list ranking their 15 best tight ends from the 2022 NFL regular season and six-year San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle made the list.

Coming in at No. 2 with a PFF grade of 84.7, Kittle started in 15 games for San Francisco in 2022. Over the course of the season, he recorded 60 receptions for 765 yards, earning a trip to his fourth Pro Bowl and a second-team All-Pro honor. Kittle tied for the third-most receiving touchdowns in the league during the 2022 season, scoring a career-high 11 touchdowns.

Here's how PFF graded the 49ers tight end:

"Kittle once again showed the all-around skill set we've become so accustomed to seeing from him. He finished 2022 ranked second among tight ends with an 87.8 receiving grade, and he also earned a third-ranked 69.5 run-blocking grade at the position. He paired those marks with a position-leading 137.1 passer rating when targeted and tied for second with 28 explosive catches (a catch that results in a 15-plus-yard gain).

"As a run blocker, Kittle finished the year tied for third among tight ends with a 10.9% positive run-block rate, while his 431 run-blocking snaps were the second most at the position."

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took the top spot on the list with a PFF grade of 91.3. To see where other tight ends around the league landed on the list, check out the full ranking here.

2022 in Review: Best of 49ers Celebrations

Look back at some of the best celebrations from 49ers players throughout the 2022 season.

TE George Kittle
1 / 38

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel
2 / 38

QB Brock Purdy, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
3 / 38

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens, DB Charvarius Ward
4 / 38

DL Kevin Givens, DB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
5 / 38

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Talanoa Hufanga
7 / 38

DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
8 / 38

RB Jordan Mason

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
10 / 38

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel
11 / 38

TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Jordan Mason
12 / 38

QB Brock Purdy, RB Jordan Mason

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
13 / 38

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Brandon Aiyuk
14 / 38

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
15 / 38

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
16 / 38

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum, DL Jordan Willis, DL Akeem Spence
17 / 38

S George Odum, DL Jordan Willis, DL Akeem Spence

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
18 / 38

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Hayley Hom/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
19 / 38

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
20 / 38

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, WR Deebo Samuel, OL Spencer Burford
21 / 38

WR Jauan Jennings, WR Deebo Samuel, OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
22 / 38

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Aaron Banks
23 / 38

RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
24 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
25 / 38

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
26 / 38

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
27 / 38

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
28 / 38

DL Arik Armstead

Ben Warden/49ers
TE George Kittle, TE Charlie Woerner, TE Ross Dwelley
29 / 38

TE George Kittle, TE Charlie Woerner, TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
30 / 38

LB Oren Burks, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
31 / 38

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
32 / 38

S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, DL Charles Omenihu
33 / 38

DL Arik Armstead, DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
34 / 38

TE George Kittle

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, RB Christian McCaffrey
35 / 38

WR Jauan Jennings, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
36 / 38

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
37 / 38

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
38 / 38

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
