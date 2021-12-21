Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Updates on Mitchell, Al-Shaair, Moseley 

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, December 21.
New and Notable
Updates on Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair, Emmanuel Moseley ahead of TNF
This week, the 49ers will be cramming six days worth of preparation into under four as the team sets its sights on their Thursday night road matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Some of the prep is also dependent on who will and will not be available in San Francisco's short turnaround.
Two young key pieces of the 49ers success this season weren't on hand for their Week 15 victory against the Atlanta Falcons, however, San Francisco is "holding out hope" that things can change in four days time.
Just How Close is Nick Bosa to Making 49ers History?
Before the San Francisco 49ers victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, edge rusher Nick Bosa left last Thursday's practice saying it was his "best practice" yet – a scary sight to see at this point in the season. The edge rusher's success in practice is yielding positive results on gameday – in Sunday's contest, the edge rusher notched his 15th sack of the season. His sack forced a fumble that linebacker Fred Warner snatched up, allowing the 49ers to steamroll their way down the field for a two-score lead.
"Bosa is an amazing player," wide receiver Deebo Samuel said. "Whether you double or triple team him, he's always going to find a way to get to the quarterback. It's just his mindset that he goes out there and plays with."
With three games left to play, Bosa is edging closer to former 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith's franchise sack record of 19.5 set in 2012.
Jeff Wilson Jr. Up Against Jonathan Taylor, Duke Johnson for Weekly Honor
Jeff Wilson Jr. has rushed his way into league-wide recognition. Following the 49ers Week 15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Wilson Jr. is up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors.
The running back notched his first 100-yard outing of the season, rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. His 5-yard touchdown run was his first of the season and 12th of his career. Wilson Jr. reached 100-or-more rushing yards for the third time in his career and first since Week 16 of the 2020 season against the Arizona Cardinals (183 yards).
Wilson Jr. is up against Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts and Duke Johnson of the Miami Dolphins for the weekly honor. Fans can vote for Wilson Jr. at NFL.com/FedEx as well as on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL mobile app.
Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa Among 49ers Top Performers vs. Falcons
The San Francisco 49ers got the much-needed victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, improving their season record to 8-6 and maintaining their current spot as the sixth seed in the NFC Wild Card race. While the 49ers offense had its share of electric moments (and lots of them), it was the defense who shined, forcing three turnovers on downs, all inside of their own 10 yard line.
Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several top players from each side of the ball coming off of Sunday's victory. Here's who stood out:
- Tom Compton - 95.9 Overall Grade
- Nick Bosa - 91.0 Overall Grade
- George Kittle - 91.0 Overall Grade
- Jimmy Garoppolo - 88.0 Overall Grade
- Fred Warner - 79.4 Overall Grade
In the Community
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
--
1948 Season
The 49ers ranked as one of the premier teams in the All-America Football Conference from 1946-1949 while showcasing the league's most explosive offense. In 1948, San Francisco's fearsome ground attack reached a stunning level of success featuring one of the most dominant running teams ever assembled.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.