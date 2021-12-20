Just How Close is Nick Bosa to Making 49ers History?

Bosa has now registered at least one sack in six-consecutive games, the longest streak by a member of the 49ers since Smith had seven-straight in 2012. After defeating the Falcons, Bosa has also recorded a career-high four forced fumbles on the season and six in his career.

Alongside his career-high sack numbers, Bosa has made himself a dominant presence in league standings. He leads the NFL in tackles for loss (18) and his 15 sacks are tied for the second-most in the league behind Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt with 17.5. It's worth noting, Bosa's outstanding season comes just 15 months removed from an ACL injury that forced him to miss all but two games in 2020. Even back in August, players like Trent Williams noted the rare uptick in Bosa's strength and power coming off of injury, affirming the edge rusher's playing even better than his Defensive Rookie of the Year season in 2019. Not only the numbers, but the impact that the defensive end has displayed 15 weeks into the season has brought his teammates and coaches to assert him into the conversation for NFL honors.

"I don't know how he's not the frontrunner and running away with Comeback Player of the Year and just doesn't get talked about as Defensive Player of the Year even though he's having a hell of a year and people just can't stop him," said tight end George Kittle﻿.