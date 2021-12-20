Jeff Wilson Jr. Up Against Jonathan Taylor, Duke Johnson for Weekly Honor

Jeff Wilson Jr. has rushed his way into league-wide recognition. Following the 49ers Week 15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Wilson Jr. is up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors.
The running back notched his first 100-yard outing of the season, rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. His 5-yard touchdown run was his first of the season and 12th of his career. Wilson Jr. reached 100-or-more rushing yards for the third time in his career and first since Week 16 of the 2020 season against the Arizona Cardinals (183 yards).
He also caught both of his targets on the day for nine yards.
"He's improved a ton," head coach Kyle Shanahan said of the ball carrier. "We all know exactly what Jeff is, so it's not that he was ever just not good or anything. But it's hard when you get hurt in OTAs and then your first practice is Week 6 or whatever that was. So, it's taken him a while to get his legs back. He's been looking so much better these last few weeks and each week he gets stronger and stronger."
Added Wilson Jr.: "I am much better, much better. Today was one of those days where I felt like myself. I felt like old Jeff, before all the stuff happened. So, it was a good day and I felt very good."
Wilson Jr. is up against Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts and Duke Johnson of the Miami Dolphins for the weekly honor. Fans can vote for Wilson Jr. at NFL.com/FedEx as well as on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL mobile app.