Jeff Wilson Jr. Up Against Jonathan Taylor, Duke Johnson for Weekly Honor

Dec 20, 2021 at 01:45 PM

Jeff Wilson Jr. has rushed his way into league-wide recognition. Following the 49ers Week 15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Wilson Jr. is up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors.

The running back notched his first 100-yard outing of the season, rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. His 5-yard touchdown run was his first of the season and 12th of his career. Wilson Jr. reached 100-or-more rushing yards for the third time in his career and first since Week 16 of the 2020 season against the Arizona Cardinals (183 yards).

He also caught both of his targets on the day for nine yards.

"He's improved a ton," head coach Kyle Shanahan said of the ball carrier. "We all know exactly what Jeff is, so it's not that he was ever just not good or anything. But it's hard when you get hurt in OTAs and then your first practice is Week 6 or whatever that was. So, it's taken him a while to get his legs back. He's been looking so much better these last few weeks and each week he gets stronger and stronger."

Added Wilson Jr.: "I am much better, much better. Today was one of those days where I felt like myself. I felt like old Jeff, before all the stuff happened. So, it was a good day and I felt very good."

Wilson Jr. is up against Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts and Duke Johnson of the Miami Dolphins for the weekly honor. Fans can vote for Wilson Jr. at NFL.com/FedEx as well as on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL mobile app.

Related Content

news

Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa Among 49ers Top Performers vs. Falcons

Pro Football Focus highlighted several players from both sides of the ball who were instrumental in San Francisco's 31-13 victory over the Falcons.
news

Just How Close is Nick Bosa to Making 49ers History?

With a career-high record of 15 sacks, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is just five sacks away from setting a new franchise record.
news

Updates on Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair, Emmanuel Moseley ahead of TNF

The 49ers are "holding out hope" that a number of playmakers will be on hand for their short turnaround on Thursday night, and also gave a timetable for Moseley's return.
news

75 for 75: Power Ball

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting legendary moments in 49ers history as part of the team's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
Advertising