Jeff Wilson Jr. Up Against Jonathan Taylor, Duke Johnson for Weekly Honor

"He's improved a ton," head coach Kyle Shanahan said of the ball carrier. "We all know exactly what Jeff is, so it's not that he was ever just not good or anything. But it's hard when you get hurt in OTAs and then your first practice is Week 6 or whatever that was. So, it's taken him a while to get his legs back. He's been looking so much better these last few weeks and each week he gets stronger and stronger."