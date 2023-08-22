Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Updates on Kittle, Greenlaw and Other 49ers

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, August 22nd.
Six 49ers Return to Practice; Samuel Talks Building Chemistry with Purdy
All six players projected to return to practice this week by head coach Kyle Shanahan were suited up on Monday and participating in some capacity. That list of returning players includes tight end George Kittle, defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, running back Elijah Mitchell, defensive lineman Drake Jackson, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and defensive lineman Kalia Davis. Kittle and Greenlaw worked into position group drills but were not in the mix for 11-on-11 play.
Samuel, Jennings and Winters Round Out Top PFF Performers in #DENvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers continued their preseason slate at Levi's® Stadium on Saturday, welcoming in the Denver Broncos for an evening matchup. Despite trailing most of the way, the red and gold battled back in the fourth quarter with Trey Lance under center to secure the 21-20 win in front of the Faithful. Lance led three-straight scoring drives and rookie kicker Jake Moody sunk the game-winning field goal as time expired to get the team to .500 heading into their final preseason game.
Check out images as Sourdough Sam hypes up the crowd at 49ers training camp presented by SAP.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.
