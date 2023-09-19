Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Aiyuk, Thomas

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, September 19th.
New and Notable
49ers Roll to 2-0 With Win Over Rams; Stats and Facts from #SFvsLAR
- The San Francisco 49ers have started the regular season 2-0 for the third time in the last five seasons.
- The 49ers have won nine-consecutive regular season games against the Los Angeles Rams.
- The Niners improved to 78-68-3 all-time against the Rams, including a 40-34-1 record on the road.
Bosa, Kinlaw and Kittle Round Out 49ers PFF Top Performers in #SFvsLAR
The San Francisco 49ers are 2-0 to start the year after a gritty 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on the road. The entirety of the first half was a back and forth between the two teams, however, coming out of halftime, San Francisco was able to gain momentum thanks to a string of defensive plays in the third quarter. A third down stop by cornerback Isaiah Oliver to force the Rams first punt of the game followed by an interception by Oliver and a third down sack by All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner sparked the team's second half defensive rally.
Improved O-Line Play and Injury Statuses; Three Updates from Kyle Shanahan
The San Francisco 49ers are winners of nine-straight regular seasons wins over the Los Angeles Rams with their 30-23 victory in Week 2. The team is now shifting gears to Thursday's home opener versus the New York Giants but not before reviewing the game tape. Here are the three biggest takeaways from head coach Kyle Shanahan
49ers Secure Win No. 2 of 2023; Five Takeaways from #SFvsLAR
The San Francisco 49ers were on the road for the second-straight week, traveling south to SoFi Stadium to open up NFC West play against the Los Angeles Rams. The team entered the contest riding an eight-game regular season win streak over the Rams and extended that string of wins to nine with their 30-23 win on Sunday afternoon.
49ers Open Up NFC West Play at Full Strength; Inactives for #SFvsLAR
The San Francisco 49ers will open up NFC West play on the road against their in-state rivals the Los Angeles Rams. As expected, the team made a roster move on Saturday, placing cornerback Samuel Womack III on the Injured Reserved list after suffering an MCL injury in practice this week. Cornerback Tre Swilling was activated from the practice squad to fill the open position on the 49ers 53-man roster headed into gameday.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, presented by Levi's®.
Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
