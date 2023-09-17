Presented by

49ers Open Up NFC West Play at Full Strength; Inactives for #SFvsLAR

Sep 17, 2023 at 11:35 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
The San Francisco 49ers will open up NFC West play on the road against their in-state rivals the Los Angeles Rams. As expected, the team made a roster move on Saturday, placing cornerback Samuel Womack III on the Injured Reserved list after suffering an MCL injury in practice this week. Cornerback Tre Swilling was activated from the practice squad to fill the open position on the 49ers 53-man roster headed into gameday.

Linebacker ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿, who missed Wednesday's workout due to a groin issue, was limited Thursday and fell off the injury report by the end of the week. All of San Francisco's inactives in Week 2 are healthy scratches.

Here's a look at Sunday's inactives:

49ers

