Improved O-Line Play and Injury Statuses; Three Updates from Kyle Shanahan

Sep 18, 2023 at 01:40 PM
The San Francisco 49ers are winners of nine-straight regular seasons wins over the Los Angeles Rams with their 30-23 victory in Week 2. The team is now shifting gears to Thursday's home opener versus the New York Giants but not before reviewing the game tape. Here are the three biggest takeaways from head coach Kyle Shanahan:

The offensive line had an improved outing against the Rams, allowing just six total QB pressures in Sunday's contest per Pro Football Focus.

Quarterback Brock Purdy was not sacked and only had the Rams pass rush make contact once in his first start at SoFi Stadium. Offensive line play was one area that Shanahan highlighted post-Week 1 that needed some work after giving up 3.0 sacks and 15 pressures allowed to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the front five delivered. It's important to note that the O-line had three-time DPOY Aaron Donald to contend with, and they held up very well, limiting him to two pressures.

"I thought we did a much better job in pass protection for sure, took a step forward," Shanahan said. "We still have a lot to clean up, and hopefully, we can keep taking a step forward each week and do better this Thursday."

The 49ers have three outstanding injuries from Sunday's matchup.

Shanahan and the team are awaiting evaluations on three injuries to players. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was evaluated for a concussion on Sunday and cleared, however, he will have to clear another evaluation on Monday. Fellow corner Ambry Thomas suffered a knee injury in the first half of Sunday's game and never returned to game action. Finally, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk sustained a left shoulder injury that kept him out for a select number of plays throughout the game. Shanahan noted that his injury is believed to have occurred on Aiyuk's first catch.

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa continues to progress after spending the offseason away from the team.

The reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year is steadily ramping up his production on the field. Unlike last week, Bosa was not under a snap count, and although he didn't sack Rams QB Matthew Stafford, he was disruptive in Sunday's contest. Per Pro Football Focus, he accounted for five of San Francisco's 27 pressures, three of which were quarterback hits, and had two total tackles.

"He's getting back into football shape, getting back into his groove," Shanahan said. "He got better and stronger throughout the game, similar to last week in that aspect. He finished the game really strong and took a step forward from Pittsburgh."

