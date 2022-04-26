Morning Report: Saloon Font and Three-Stripe Sleeves are Back!

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, April 26.
New and Notable
49ers Unveil Classic Updates to Standard Home and Away Uniforms
The San Francisco 49ers unveiled multiple updates to their standard home and away uniforms, fulfilling years of fan requests to bring back design elements from the historic uniforms made famous during the 1980s and 90s. Most noticeably, the classic and beloved Saloon font has been restored as the organization's primary wordmark and will be seen on standard home and away jerseys, 49ers helmet and branding moving forward.
Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has signed his one-year tendered contract. The team also exercised the fifth-year contract option on defensive lineman Nick Bosa for the 2023 season.
2022 Mock Draft Monday 4.0: Final Projections Before SF Takes the Stage
The San Francisco 49ers are only four days away from selecting the 61st-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and news updates from NFL analysts have been running wild.
In a pre-draft press conference, general manager John Lynch indicated there are no set plans for the 49ers to trade into the first round. However, Lynch also mentioned the great volume and depth of quality prospects in this year's draft, allowing San Francisco to make valuable picks in the later rounds.
"Because we're so far back, I think when you start talking about a draft that the volume of it is probably the strength, there's a good thought just to stay put and even go back and acquire more picks," Lynch said. "It's going to be a little boring on Day 1. We're not used to that. We're used to having some action, and we'll see, that might happen again. But, otherwise, we'll kind of sit through and continue to work so that when we get to our pick, whenever that is, we're ready to make it the best move for the 49ers."
Previa del 2022 NFL Draft con John Lynch
John Lynch, gerente general de los San Francisco 49ers, habló con los medios de comunicación iniciando la semana con miras al NFL Draft. El draft se celebra este jueves 28 de Abril comenzando con la primera ronda ese día. Los 49ers tienen su primera selección hasta el siguiente día, precisamente el viernes 29 de Abril, en la segunda ronda con la selección número 61.
Lee Mas >>>
Say Cheese
Check out the 49ers updated home and away uniforms featuring the fan-favorite Saloon wordmark and 3-stripe sleeves.