Powered By

Morning Report: Saloon Font and Three-Stripe Sleeves are Back!

Apr 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, April 26.

New and Notable

49ers Unveil Classic Updates to Standard Home and Away Uniforms

The San Francisco 49ers unveiled multiple updates to their standard home and away uniforms, fulfilling years of fan requests to bring back design elements from the historic uniforms made famous during the 1980s and 90s. Most noticeably, the classic and beloved Saloon font has been restored as the organization's primary wordmark and will be seen on standard home and away jerseys, 49ers helmet and branding moving forward.

Read More >>>

Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has signed his one-year tendered contract. The team also exercised the fifth-year contract option on defensive lineman Nick Bosa for the 2023 season.

Read More >>>

2022 Mock Draft Monday 4.0: Final Projections Before SF Takes the Stage

The San Francisco 49ers are only four days away from selecting the 61st-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and news updates from NFL analysts have been running wild.

In a pre-draft press conference, general manager John Lynch indicated there are no set plans for the 49ers to trade into the first round. However, Lynch also mentioned the great volume and depth of quality prospects in this year's draft, allowing San Francisco to make valuable picks in the later rounds.

"Because we're so far back, I think when you start talking about a draft that the volume of it is probably the strength, there's a good thought just to stay put and even go back and acquire more picks," Lynch said. "It's going to be a little boring on Day 1. We're not used to that. We're used to having some action, and we'll see, that might happen again. But, otherwise, we'll kind of sit through and continue to work so that when we get to our pick, whenever that is, we're ready to make it the best move for the 49ers."

Read More >>>

Previa del 2022 NFL Draft con John Lynch

John Lynch, gerente general de los San Francisco 49ers, habló con los medios de comunicación iniciando la semana con miras al NFL Draft. El draft se celebra este jueves 28 de Abril comenzando con la primera ronda ese día. Los 49ers tienen su primera selección hasta el siguiente día, precisamente el viernes 29 de Abril, en la segunda ronda con la selección número 61.

Lee Mas >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Pay Homage to the Past with 2022 Jersey Unveiling

Check out the 49ers updated home and away uniforms featuring the fan-favorite Saloon wordmark and 3-stripe sleeves.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
2 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
3 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
4 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
6 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
8 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
9 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
11 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
12 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
13 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
15 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
16 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
17 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
18 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
19 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
21 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
22 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
24 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
25 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
26 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
27 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
28 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
29 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
30 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
31 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
32 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
33 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
34 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
35 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: NFL Releases Date of the League's 2022 Schedule Reveal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Players' Best Gameday Fits from 2022

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Analysts Single In on DB for 49ers Pick at No. 61

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Coaches Hit the Field to Run Local Pro Day

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers WR Marcus Johnson

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Draft Analysts Focus on Defense for 49ers First Pick

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Gil Brandt's Top 100 2022 NFL Prospects

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: ESPN Ranks Top Remaining Free Agents

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers CB Travels to Somaliland for Water Relief Program

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: NFL.com Highlights 49ers Top Draft Needs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: PFF Reveals 49ers Biggest Needs Following Free Agency

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising