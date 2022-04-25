49ers Unveil Classic Updates to Standard Home and Away Uniforms

The San Francisco 49ers unveiled multiple updates to their standard home and away uniforms, fulfilling years of fan requests to bring back design elements from the historic uniforms made famous during the 1980s and 90s. Most noticeably, the classic and beloved Saloon font has been restored as the organization's primary wordmark and will be seen on standard home and away jerseys, 49ers helmet and branding moving forward.

49ers Saloon Wordmark

First released in 1972, the 49ers Saloon wordmark is a custom design that previously stood as the franchise's primary wordmark for 32 years. Throughout that period the 49ers won five Super Bowls, constructing a dominant reputation for the logo throughout professional sports. Placed below the neckline on standard 49ers jerseys and on rear helmet bumpers, the wordmark recalls the team's history and tradition for all to see.

Three-Stripe Sleeves

After a five-year absence, 49ers standard home and away jersey sleeves will once again don three white stripes. Reminiscent of Super Bowl victories and NFL legends, the three-stripe design dates back to the beginning of the Bay Area's oldest professional sports team.